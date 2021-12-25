More than 3,000 flights are canceled worldwide by Ômicron expansion | World

The data are from the Flightaware website, collected until the beginning of the afternoon of this Friday (24), and include international and domestic flights. Until Thursday (23), the number of cancellations reached 2,231, according to the website.

In Brazil, Azul and Latam told the g1 that there were no flight cancellations this Friday, nor is there any forecast of scheduled travel cancellations.

Most flights were scheduled before the outbreak of Ômicron, a variant that is spreading at high speed and is more contagious than its predecessors.

Several companies interviewed by the AFP mentioned the new wave of the pandemic as the cause, which affects, in particular, the crews.

According to Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel more than 170 flights this Friday, corresponding to 9% of scheduled flights.

“The spike in Ômicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” reported the company, which said it was working to find solutions for affected passengers.

Delta Air Lines canceled 145 flights, according to Flightaware, because of Ômicron and, to a lesser extent, due to adverse weather conditions.

“Delta Air Lines teams exhausted all options and resources” before reaching these cancellations, the airline noted. And more than ten Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus.”

In the UK, many industries and transport networks struggled with staff shortages as sick workers isolated themselves, according to Reuters.