‘More than frivolous accusations,’ says advice from former Thiaguinho business owner | Column Fabia Oliveira

After this column reported, exclusively, the lawsuit that Thiaguinho filed against his former manager, Bruno Azevedo, accusing him of the alleged misuse of nearly R$ 10 million, Híbrido Eventos, the manager’s company, issued a statement repudiating such accusations made by the singer.

“It is with great sadness that we drafted this press release. However, we could not fail to clarify, even if in a few words, the real truth of the facts”, informs the company, through its press office.

“Together, Thiaguinho and Híbrido Eventos consolidated a successful trajectory for almost 6 (six) years. At the end of the commercial relationship, the singer himself released an official statement thanking and praising the partnership and its achievements. A business relationship that was born from a relationship of friendship and mutual trust for over 15 years between Bruno and Thiaguinho, when the singer was not yet the celebrity that Brazil so admires”, says another part of the statement.

The company says it is hard to believe that the serious accusations are coming from the artist. “And the company’s admiration for the artist is, and always has been, great. Therefore, when reading the news, it is difficult to believe that these accusations, more than frivolous, came from the singer himself. They seem more like coming out of someone who tries to show service and relevance at any cost”.

The company also cites the difficult time that Bruno Azevedo is going through, due to a health problem. “Especially at a time when Bruno is in a delicate state of health, unable to defend himself personally against such injustice. This is a condition of knowledge of the singer, who has always participated in the intimacy of Bruno and his family”.

Híbrido Eventos also spoke about the criminal case that the singer filed against his former agent. “In the criminal sphere, the accusations are slanderous. Which is probably due to the accumulated defeats by the singer in the civil process, in a clear attempt to intimidate. We emphasize that this will be the object of the pertinent responses and other measures prepared by criminalist Ary Bergher, to whom this role was delegated.

Check the release in full:

“It is with extreme perplexity and deep regret that Híbrido Eventos, a company with more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment market, receives the news published in the press in recent days – which unfortunately highlight information improperly granted, selectively, without commitment to the truth of the facts and using a strategy that was never practiced by this company.

Together, Thiaguinho and Híbrido Eventos consolidated a successful trajectory for almost 6 (six) years. At the end of the commercial relationship, the singer himself released an official statement thanking and praising the partnership and its achievements. Business relationship that was born from a relationship of friendship and mutual trust for more than 15 years between Bruno and Thiaguinho, when the singer was not yet the celebrity that Brazil so admires.

The company’s admiration for the artist is also, and always has been, great. Therefore, when reading the news, it is difficult to believe that these accusations, more than frivolous, came from the singer himself. They seem more like coming out of someone trying to show service and relevance at any cost.

Mainly, at a time when Bruno is in a delicate state of health, unable to defend himself personally against such injustice. This is a condition of knowledge of the singer, who has always participated in the intimacy of Bruno and his family.

Due to legal obligation, in the civil sphere, the defense of Híbrido Eventos cannot comment further, since, at Thiaguinho’s own request, the process is still being processed under judicial secrecy. What puts Hybrid in a disadvantaged position, certainly on the other hand understand the need to hide the whole truth from public exposure of its serious and false accusations.

Híbrido only clarifies that it is being represented by lawyers Leonardo Gomes and Rodrigo Salomão, who trust that the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro will publicize the entire procedural content. When that happens, the general public will be able to reach their own legitimate conclusions.

In the criminal sphere, the accusations are libelous. Which is probably due to the accumulated defeats by the singer in the civil process, in a clear attempt to intimidate. We emphasize that this will be the object of the pertinent responses and other measures prepared by criminalist Ary Bergher, to whom this role was delegated.

Finally, it is with great sadness that we draft this press release. However, we could not fail to clarify, even if in a few words, the real truth of the facts.

From now on, Híbrido Eventos preserves the right to speak in the records, as it trusts that the Judiciary will provide the appropriate response in due time”.