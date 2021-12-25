Mother and father are ‘cancelled’ after a video of punishment on the child who made bullying go viral; watch

A video went viral on Tik Tok after catching a couple sitting in two chairs while their son was holding a sign beside the cars that read “I am a bully. Beep if you hate bullies”.

According to the images, the parents decided to punish the child after he had bullied another colleague.

The case, which was registered by two men in Florida (USA), divided opinions on the internet over the method used to punish the boy.

In comments, several users dismissed the exhibition, claiming it is a new form of bullying – humiliating the child in public.

“Embarrassing your child publicly is not the way to fix the problem. His parents probably bully him at home, so he bullies someone weaker,” points out one.

While others applauded the way parents used to teach the boy.

“The boy tasted his own poison”, “if you disagree with that as a form of punishment, you are very ‘soft’. Children need to learn their lesson”, “this is being a father. Discipline, embarrassment to make them never repeat the mistake”, said other netizens.

The men who recorded the scene, which garnered more than 18 thousand comments, made clear the opinions in the caption: “the father is a bully”.