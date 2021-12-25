Mouse falls in coup and loses R$ 50 thousand: “A vagabond”

The crime is going too far and has even reached Carlos Massa, the Mouse. The presenter told during his SBT program that he lost 50 thousand reais in a criminal action and detailed how the scam occurred in a messaging application. According to the communicator, a person impersonated one of his children.

“I lost 50 thousand reais, a tramp impersonating my son used his photo, but with a different phone number, said he was in the United States and needed money. I asked him to call me, but he said the phone he was using couldn’t make a call. I asked what phone is this? He told me that it was a telephone he fixed as a matter of urgency”, said the SBT contractor during the panel Mesa do Ratinho.

“I ended up sending R$35,000 and then I sent another R$15,000, now I want this bum to go to hell,” he said. Recently, a house in which the presenter owns and works as the studios of Rádio Massa FM, in São Paulo, was invaded by bandits. The robbers had control of the gate, entered and forced the presenter’s employees to make bank transfers.

In August, Ratinho Jr, son of Carlos Massa, announced that his cell phone had been cloned. On social networks, the governor of the state of Paraná informed his followers about what happened and asked for the attention of internet users. “Guys, my cell phone has been cloned! Watch out for the scams being applied. Anyone trying to get in touch, be careful, it’s not me,” he declared.