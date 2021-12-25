Mouse falls in Whatsapp scam and loses R$ 50,000 to criminals

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

(credit: SBT/reproduction)

The presenter Ratinho revealed this last Wednesday (22/12), during the Programa do Ratinho, that he fell into a scam on Whatsapp and lost R$ 50 thousand. While commanding the “Mesa do Ratinho” board, the communicator said that the bandits cloned his son’s number and passed by him to ask for money.

“I lost 50 thousand reais, a tramp impersonating my son used his photo, but with a different phone number, he said he was in the United States and was in need of money,” he said.

The SBT presenter had doubts, but still sent a large amount to the criminals’ account. “I ended up sending R$ 35 thousand and then I sent another R$ 15 thousand, now I want this bum to go to hell”, he fired, according to Contigo!.

It is worth remembering that in August, Mouse Jr. he even announced that his phone number had been cloned – probably the crime took place at this time.