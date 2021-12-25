Mouse is victim of WhatsApp scam and loses R$ 50 thousand

Mouse revealed that he was a victim of the WhatsApp scam. During the picture Mesa do Ratinho, on Wednesday (22/12), the presenter said that he lost R$ 50 thousand. The imposter posed as one of his sons.

“I lost 50 thousand reais, a tramp posing as my son used his photo, but with a different phone number, said he was in the United States and was in need of money. I asked him to call me, but he said the phone he was using couldn’t make a call. I asked what phone is this? He told me that it was a telephone that he fixed as a matter of urgency”, said the presenter.

“I ended up sending 35 thousand and then I sent another 15 thousand, now I want this bum to go to hell”, Ratinho fired.

Invasion

On the 17th, the place that the presenter uses to record his programs for Massa FM, located in Alto da Lapa, in São Paulo, was surprised by bandits. The robbery took place in the same week that Ratinho suggested eliminating a PT deputy with a machine gun.

The animator wasn’t there, but members of his staff, such as Milene Pavorô, Xaropinho and Beth Guzzo were face to face with the assailants. They were locked in a room in the place. According to witnesses, the criminals did not know that the location belonged to Mouse.

