Moving to Portugal, Fernanda Lima puts R$ 22 million mansion up for sale · TV News

Fernanda Lima wants to leave Brazil for good and go to Portugal with her family. The presenter put up for sale her mansion located in Jardim América, an upscale neighborhood of São Paulo, for R$ 22 million. In 2016, the property belonged to Ronaldo Fenômeno, and the footballer even advertised the house for R$25 million.

The land has a total of 112,480 m², 1,280 of which in a built-up area with four suites, five bathrooms, a garage with capacity for 11 cars, sound and image automation system and air conditioning.

REPRODUCTION / HAPPENS PROPERTIES

Exterior area of ​​the residence

REPRODUCTION / HAPPENS PROPERTIES

Main hall of the residence

In addition to the perks, there is an elevator in the mansion, a semi-industrial kitchen, an indoor playground for the children, a house, a swimming pool, employee quarters, and anti-noise windows and automated curtains in the rooms.

REPRODUCTION / HAPPENS PROPERTIES

Property has four suites

REPRODUCTION / HAPPENS PROPERTIES

Space has four bathrooms

REPRODUCTION / INSTAGRAM

Living room has access to an outdoor area.

Married to Rodrigo Hilbert, Fernanda is the mother of Maria, aged two, and twins João and Francisco, aged 13. They lived in the United States, returned to Brazil in 2017 for professional commitments and are now on US soil again.

Jardim América was also home to Pedro Paulo Diniz, a former Formula 1 driver. He sold the space to Ronaldo when the athlete had a relationship with Bia Anthony.