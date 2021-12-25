NASA launches the world’s most powerful James Webb space telescope

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, a revolutionary $9 billion instrument capable of peering into the farthest reaches of the cosmos, was launched this Saturday morning (25) in South America, opening a new era of astronomy.

The powerful infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premier space science observatory of the next decade, was packed inside the payload bay of an Ariane 5 rocket and took off at 9:20 am GMT from the European Space Agency’s tropical launch base (ESA) in French Guiana.

The 6.3-tonne instrument was launched from the French-built rocket and entered orbit after a 27-minute, seven-second voyage into space. Now, it will gradually unfold to almost the size of a tennis court over the next 13 days as you sail.

the telescope webb it will take a month to reach its destination in solar orbit, about 1.6 million kilometers from Earth – about four times farther than the moon.

And the orbital path of webb it will keep you in constant alignment with the Earth as the planet and telescope circle the Sun together.

In comparison, the predecessor of webb The 30-year-old Hubble Space Telescope orbits the Earth 340 miles away, moving in and out of the planet’s shadow every 90 minutes.

Named after the man who oversaw NASA for most of its formative decade in the 1960s, webb it is about 100 times more sensitive than Hubble and should transform scientists’ understanding of the universe and our place in it.

webb will see primarily the cosmos in the infrared spectrum, allowing it to peer through clouds of gas and dust where stars are being born, while Hubble operated primarily at optical and ultraviolet wavelengths.

cosmological history

The primary mirror of the new telescope – consisting of 18 hexagonal segments of gold-coated beryllium metal – also has a much larger light-gathering area, allowing objects to be observed at greater distances, thus further back in time than Hubble or any other another telescope.

This, astronomers say, will bring to view a glimpse of the cosmos never seen before — dating back just 100 million years after the Big Bang, the theoretical flashpoint that set in motion the expansion of the observable universe some 13.8 billion ago of years.

Hubble’s vision goes back about 400 million years after the Big Bang, revealing objects that webb you will be able to re-examine much more clearly.

In addition to examining the formation of the universe’s first stars, astronomers are eager to study supermassive black holes that they believe occupy the centers of distant galaxies.

the instruments of webb they also make it ideal for looking for evidence of potentially life-sustaining atmospheres around dozens of recently documented exoplanets — celestial bodies orbiting distant stars — and for observing worlds much closer to home, such as Mars and Saturn’s icy moon Titan.

The telescope is an international collaboration led by NASA in partnership with European and Canadian space agencies. Northrop Grumman Corp was the prime contractor. The Arianespace launcher is part of the European contribution.

webb was developed at a cost of $8.8 billion, with operating expenses projected to bring its total price to about $9.66 billion, far more than planned when NASA was planning to launch in 2011.

Astronomical operation of the telescope, to be managed by the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, is expected to begin in the summer of 2022, after about six months of alignment and calibration of mirrors and instruments. Webb.

The company offers balloon flights to space for less than R$300 thousand; check pictures