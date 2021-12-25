NASA Successfully Launches New James Webb Space Telescope | World

The James Webb space telescope was launched this Saturday morning (25) from a base of the European Space Agency (ESA) in French Guiana.

The James Webb is NASA’s new space telescope. It is basically a large space observatory that can see objects – such as stars, galaxies and exoplanets – super distant in space. Sou name was named after a NASA supervisor from the 1960s.

James E. Webb was a key figure at NASA, tasked with implementing the Apollo project to take astronauts to the moon — Photo: NASA

The infrared telescope cost nearly $9 billion and has a mass of 6.5 tons. After entering orbit, it will gradually unwind until it reaches the size of a tennis court. This process is expected to take 13 days.

The James Webb is so big it needs to be bent to fit the nose of his launch rocket — Photo: CHRIS GUNN/NASA

Its destination is an orbit 1.5 million km from Earth. This is almost four times the distance from our planet to the Moon. Despite being quite far away, the telescope will always remain aligned with the Earth.

Differences from Hubble

The first is that it is bigger than its predecessor so it can capture a lot more light and see farther. Its primary mirror is 6.5m in diameter (almost 3 times larger than Hubble’s).

The James Webb Space Telescope's 18-segment mirror will capture infrared light from some of the first galaxies that formed — Photo: NASA/DESIREE STOVER

Another is that James Webb can only see in infrared. This type of radiation is barely visible to Hubble, which can only see a limited range of it.

Since infrared light has a wavelength that is longer than others, it’s as if James Webb will be able to look farther back in time – and see the first galaxies that formed in the early Universe.

The aim is for the telescope to have a useful life of more than 10 years. This service life is limited by the amount of fuel used to maintain the orbit and the proper functioning of the instruments. Because it’s so far from Earth, it’s impossible to fix Webb if there’s a malfunction, as has been done with Hubble.