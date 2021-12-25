NBA Overdose, featuring Lakers and Warriors in action, NFL and more; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

ESPN’s Christmas lineup on Star+ is packed with NBA plus NFL and more

Ho, ho, ho, it’s Christmas! Saturday December 25th has a vast schedule of ESPN on Star+ for you to enjoy the special day with lots of entertainment filled with games. And here, you plan not to miss anything!

There is simply an overdose of NBA, the best basketball in the world, entitled to FIVE matches. And it’s not just any matches, no.

Knicks, Celtics and Mavericks will be on court, as will Lakers and Warriors, by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively.

IT’S NFL what do you want?

So take it! There will be two games for the American Football League, with Cardinals and Packers in action.

It does not stop there. There’s still boxing, basketball and college football, cricket…

not to mention the SportsCenter, which summarizes the sports news of the day with everything from the ball market.

See the full schedule for this Christmas Saturday on ESPN on Star+

14h

BASKETBALL

NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks WATCH!

3:30 pm

UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic

4:30 pm

BASKETBALL

NBA

Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks WATCH!

4:30 pm

UNIVERSITY AMERICAN FOOTBALL

Tax Act Camellia Bowl

Georgia State x Ball State WATCH!

18h

UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic

18:30

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL

Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers WATCH!

19h

BASKETBALL

NBA

Golden State Warriors x Phoenix Suns WATCH!

19h

SportsCenter WATCH!

8:30 pm

CRICKET

The Ashes, Test 3, Day 1

Australia x England

8:30 pm

UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic

22h

BASKETBALL

NBA

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers WATCH!

22h

BOXING

ESPN Knockout

Vito Mielnicki Junior vs. Nicholas DeLomba WATCH!

22:15

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

NFL

Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals WATCH!

23h

UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL

Diamond Head Classic

12:30 am

BASKETBALL

NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz WATCH!