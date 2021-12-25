NBA Overdose, featuring Lakers and Warriors in action, NFL and more; see the schedule of the day by ESPN on Star+

ESPN’s Christmas lineup on Star+ is packed with NBA plus NFL and more
Ho, ho, ho, it’s Christmas! Saturday December 25th has a vast schedule of ESPN on Star+ for you to enjoy the special day with lots of entertainment filled with games. And here, you plan not to miss anything!
There is simply an overdose of NBA, the best basketball in the world, entitled to FIVE matches. And it’s not just any matches, no.
Knicks, Celtics and Mavericks will be on court, as will Lakers and Warriors, by LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively.
IT’S NFL what do you want?
So take it! There will be two games for the American Football League, with Cardinals and Packers in action.
It does not stop there. There’s still boxing, basketball and college football, cricket…
not to mention the SportsCenter, which summarizes the sports news of the day with everything from the ball market.
See the full schedule for this Christmas Saturday on ESPN on Star+
14h
BASKETBALL
NBA
Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks WATCH!
3:30 pm
UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic
4:30 pm
BASKETBALL
NBA
Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks WATCH!
4:30 pm
UNIVERSITY AMERICAN FOOTBALL
Tax Act Camellia Bowl
Georgia State x Ball State WATCH!
18h
UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic
18:30
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL
Cleveland Browns vs. Green Bay Packers WATCH!
19h
BASKETBALL
NBA
Golden State Warriors x Phoenix Suns WATCH!
19h
SportsCenter WATCH!
8:30 pm
CRICKET
The Ashes, Test 3, Day 1
Australia x England
8:30 pm
UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic
22h
BASKETBALL
NBA
Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers WATCH!
22h
BOXING
ESPN Knockout
Vito Mielnicki Junior vs. Nicholas DeLomba WATCH!
22:15
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
NFL
Indianapolis Colts vs Arizona Cardinals WATCH!
23h
UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL
Diamond Head Classic
12:30 am
BASKETBALL
NBA
Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz WATCH!