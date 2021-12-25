Nearly 4,500 flights are canceled worldwide due to the advance of omicron during Natal | World

Airlines canceled between Friday (24) and Saturday (25) nearly 4,500 flights worldwide and thousands of trips were delayed due to the expansion of the Covid-19’s micron variant, reported the website Flightaware, which tracks flights.

One route, however, remained open: Santa’s sleigh to distribute gifts among children, US Department of Defense officials told President Joe Biden.

According to Flightaware, to 2,000 fewer flights were canceled on Christmas Day, including 700 to or from the United States, and almost 1,500 suffered delays, according to a balance until 7:20 GMT (4:20 Brasília).

On Friday were registered almost 2,400 cancellations and 11,000 delays.

Many airlines heard by AFP mentioned as a cause the new wave of the pandemic, which affects, in particular, the crews.

Airlines cancel 3,800 flights worldwide

According to Flightaware, United Airlines had to cancel 200 flights on Friday and Saturday, corresponding to 10% of scheduled segments.

“The spike in omicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” the company said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines has canceled 260 flights, according to Flightaware, because of omicron and, to a lesser extent, due to adverse weather conditions.

“Delta teams have exhausted all options and resources” before reaching these cancellations, the airline noted.

More than ten Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus” and had to isolate themselves.

Cancellations affect holiday travel plans after Christmas 2020 was hit hard by the pandemic.

Chinese airlines were also heavily affected. China Eastern canceled 480 flights, nearly 20% of scheduled trips, while Air China canceled 15% of flights.

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million Americans are expected to leave their home area by plane, train or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase over last year.