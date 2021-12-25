Neto threatens Deyverson again on his show

Neto, the presenter of the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, from band, returned to threaten Deyverson. This Friday (24), he said: “I’m going to break you”, if he met the center forward.







“Then Deyverson came in and made that sign to me. Deyverson, why didn’t you signal me when you came on Band, you asshole? Why didn’t you do it here? Then you come to talk about God, let’s forgive, the day I find you I’ll tear you apart, old man. The day I meet you in person, you’ll see what happens to you. Because it has to be a man, here and there. But since it’s Christmas, I’ll forgive you, just today. If I meet you on the street, I’ll pick you up and you’ll see what I’m going to do. Then he comes and wants to play hot, talk about God”, he shouted.

This is not the first time that Neto has threatened the Palmeirense. On December 13, the presenter claimed he would break Deyverson’s finger. “Let me give you a message, Deyverson. I was having the Jailson bachelorette party and I blew his mom a kiss on FaceTime and you pointed the middle finger at me. Next time you come here at Band, come and show it in person. I’ll break your finger,” he threatened.

“Not to mention that you’ll be beaten by me, whenever and wherever I find you. What you did is kept with me. Afterwards you come to say that we are going to forgive… forgiving is the real thing, brother! Let’s stop falsehood, if you score the world title goal, come here on Band, but not on my show. I’ll wait for you at the reception, I want to see if you have the courage to enter”.

At the time, Deyverson, via the advisory, spoke out, claiming to be against any type of violence. “We are against any kind of incitement to violence and we take the opportunity to reinforce that the athlete is in a very calm moment of his career. After scoring the Libertadores title goal, Deyverson is at peace, enjoying his family vacation.”

After scoring the Libertadores title goal, the forward is on vacation and will return to work in January for the Club World Cup, which takes place in February, in Dubai.