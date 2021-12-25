Neto threatens Deyverson again: ‘The day I find you, I’ll tear you apart’ | Sport

Throw! Neto threatens Deyverson again: ‘The day I find you, I’ll tear you apart’

The unfriendly relationship between

grandson and deyverson

won another bitter chapter this Friday. After saying that he would break the finger of the Palmeiras striker, the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’, from the Band, returned to threaten the

hero of the Libertadores bi-championship



.

– Then Deyverson came in and made that sign to me. Deyverson, why didn’t you signal me when you came on Band, you asshole? Why didn’t you do it here? Then you come to talk about God, let’s forgive. The day I find you, I’ll tear you apart, old man. The day I meet you in person, you’ll see what happens to you. Because it has to be a man, here and there. But since it’s Christmas, I’ll forgive you, just today. If I meet you on the street, I’ll pick you up and you’ll see what I’m going to do. Then he comes and wants to play hot, talk about God – snapped Craque Neto.

The former player refers to the episode in which Deyverson showed the middle finger to the presenter during a video call with goalkeeper Jailson, in a party that marked the departure of the goalkeeper from the alviverde team.

At the time, Neto had already threatened the attacker live.



– Let me give you a message, Deyverson. I was having the Jailson bachelorette party and I blew his mom a kiss on FaceTime and you pointed the middle finger at me. Next time you come here at Band, come and show it in person. I break your finger – he said.

– Not to mention that you will be beaten by me, whenever and wherever I find you. What you did is kept with me. Afterwards you come to say that we are going to forgive… forgiving is the real thing, brother! Let’s stop falsehood, if you score the world title goal, come here on Band, but not on my show. I’ll wait for you at the reception, I want to see if you have the courage to enter – threatened the presenter of ‘Os Donos da Bola’.