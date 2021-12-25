Neto threatens Deyverson from Palmeiras: “I’m going to break you”

Credit: Playback/ TV Band

Neto spoke again about the forward Deyverson, from Palmeiras, on the program Os Donos da Bola, from Band, today (24). After commenting on the titles of Verdão in the season, Craque showed to have been annoyed with the player for showing the middle finger to the presenter during a video call with the goalkeeper Jailson, in a party that marked the departure of the goalkeeper from the alviverde team.

“If I see you around, it’s good that you’re with a lot of friends. Otherwise you will see what will happen. Why didn’t you say anything when you were here at Band? It’s an asshole. When I find you, I’ll rip you apart. It puts the goal for the title of Palmeiras, but not that asshole”, stated Neto, on the program Os Donos da Bola, by Band.

A week ago, Neto brought the episode to light on the same TV Band show.

“By the way, Deyverson, let me give you a message. There was the Jailson bachelorette party – and I gave his mom a kiss on FaceTime. When you pointed the middle finger at me, Deyverson, next time you come to the Band, come here and point the finger at me. Come in person. I break your finger! I break your finger! Not to mention that you’ll be beaten by me when I find you and wherever I find you”, declared Neto, after the event.

Right after Neto’s first statement on Donos da Bola, Deyverson’s advisors issued a statement on social media, stating that “certainly” the Palmeiras player will not go to the “Os Donos da Bola” program.

