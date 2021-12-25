New bulletin reveals Zé Neto’s health status

Singer Zé Neto, paired with Cristiano, recently revealed a lung injury, worrying fans across the country. This Thursday (23), the countryman underwent a battery of tests at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. And the result couldn’t have been more positive: Zé is recovered and 100% ready to get back on the road.

The exams carried out in the capital of São Paulo confirmed the recovery without any sequelae. Check the full medical report released by the hospital:

“The patient José Toscano Martins Neto was admitted to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês this Thursday (23), where he underwent tests that confirmed the recovery of a previously diagnosed lung injury. The patient completed hospital treatment without any remaining sequelae and was discharged. He is being monitored by the medical teams coordinated by Dr. Carlos Viana Poyares Jardim.”

Zé Neto posted a Merry Christmas message on his Instagram account, see:

