New increase for 2022 minimum wage released

The minimum wage for 2022 was predicted by the Ministry of Economy to close with a 10% increase, according to the advances in inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC, an index responsible for measuring the advances of inflation in the country.

With a 10% increase, the minimum wage next year should be R$1,210. However, the Union Budget approved by Congress last Tuesday (22nd) foresees a minimum wage of R$ 1,211.98 and should be rounded to R$ 1,212.00.

Thus, the new amount that is to be released is equivalent to a 10.18% readjustment in relation to the current salary floor, which is R$ 1,100. The reason for this new change is to adapt to the INPC, which over the course of the year underwent significant increases.

However, confirmation will only take place in January 2022, when the INPC calculated over the 12 months of the year is released by the federal government.

Additional to the 2022 minimum wage

It is also worth remembering that this year, the government readjusted the minimum wage below inflation, considering that the INPC in 2022 closed with a high of 5.45%, however the government defined the minimum wage in 2021, based on 5.22 %.

As a result, the national minimum wage was about R$ 2 lower than it should have been, which also impacted the wages of workers as well as INSS policyholders who receive a minimum wage, unemployment insurance and other social benefits.

Overall, just those R$ 2 that were not paid, allowed the government to refrain from paying a total amount of R$ 702 million this year, according to calculations by the government’s economic team.

However, in August, the then Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Bruno Funchal, stated that the R$ 2 that were left out of the 2021 minimum wage would be incorporated into the calculation of the new value of the 2022 national floor.