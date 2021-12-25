New iPhone 14 reveals Apple’s impressive design decision

Issarawat Tattong/Getty Images

Leaks on Apple’s iPhone 14 design and specs have already revealed some startling design changes, but arguably the most exciting of them all is an important step forward.

In an exclusive report, The Elec, which has anticipated releases before, revealed that Apple has entered into a supply chain deal with LG to supply hole-in OLED screens for the iPhone 14, where the front camera would be located.

The deal signals the biggest visual change for the iPhone lineup since the X model revolutionized Apple’s smartphones in 2017. Many users hope the news is an indication that the company has given up on the design that provided for an oval-shaped hole in the horizontal position – the design appeared in recent leaks.

The Elec reported that LG will supply Apple with “low temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels” for the first time, with Apple eager to reduce its dependence on Samsung. The Elec also claims that the screens support high refresh rates of 120Hz.

A surprising point of the report describes the hardware as “LTPO, TFT and OLED panels with hole-in technology, where there is a hole on top of the panel for the front camera”. The news reinforces an earlier leak made by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed the company found a way to embed the other sensors used in the Touch ID under the screen. Kuo also said Apple is looking to extend the technology to all iPhone 14 models “if product throughput permits.”

Perhaps most interestingly, however, the leaks also lend more credibility to the first iPhone 14 images published by popular “leaker” Jon Prosser, who highlighted this design change. Prosser also stated that Apple would increase the size of the batteries in all models and include titanium chassis in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Titanium is one of the strongest metals in the world.

All of this will only add to the excitement surrounding what appears to be the most significant Apple iPhone update in years. Individuals who leaked information about the model also expect a high price for the device, the return of Touch ID in addition to Face ID, and even a surprising switch from Lightning port to USB-C due to the demands of ProRes video.

While these latter features remain unclear for now, news that Apple has acquired monitors with holes for its supply chain puts this update in the group of those that will certainly be present in the new model.

The move may polarize some Apple fans who have grown used to the “notch” seen in current models, but the promise of more screen space is likely to be a change that most iPhone users will enthusiastically embrace.