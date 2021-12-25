New medical bulletin says country singer Maurílio is intubated and sedated

According to the medical report, singer Maurílio is still intubated and ‘without complications’ in the last 24 hours

The singer Mauril (28), double with Luiza (30), is still intubated, sedated and has not changed from yesterday to today.

New medical report says that Maurilio is intubated and sedated:

According to the medical report revealed this Friday, 24, by the musician’s team, the condition was considered serious, but stable.

It continues with the aid of mechanical ventilation and with “full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with diuresis present and following a neurosurgery protocol”, informed the medical report.

The team said that his blood circulation and respiratory part continued to evolve well, his kidney function showed signs of improvement and the neurological evaluation showed present electrical activity in the brain.

SINGER’S HEALTH STATUS:

The artist has been in the ICU since last Tuesday, 14. Recently, a kidney injury was discovered and a countryman went on hemodialysis treatment. The composer suffered three cardiac arrests and neurological problems were identified.

Earlier this week, the singer’s staff issued another statement to update fans on his health.

In the note, it was revealed that the partner of Luiza (30) remains in serious condition, but he was transferred from hospital and has inflammation in the central nervous system.

DOUBLE SUCCESSFUL SERTANEJA:

Luiza and Maurílio became known nationally for the song S of homesickness, launched in 2019, in partnership with the duo Ze Neto and christian. They also have songs with alcyon, Marília Mendonça, Jorge and Gabriel Diniz.





