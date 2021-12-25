New MEI 2022 billing limit

With the end of the year approaching, some important adjustments that were expected to take place this year will be postponed to be decided next year. Among these adjustments, we have the new billing limit for the Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) of R$130,000.

New MEI Billing Limit

Understanding the lag of the MEI’s billing limit, which since 2018 has been BRL 81 thousand, that is, with an average monthly billing of BRL 6,750, senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT) proposed the Complementary Law Project (PLP 108 /2021) which increases by R$130,000 the annual gross revenue allowed to qualify as an individual microentrepreneur.

The text was approved at the Senate Plenary on August 12 and has since been awaiting an assessment in the Chamber of Deputies and later approval by the president, Jair Bolsonaro, on the subject.

However, with the arrival of the end of the year and due to several themes that were recently worked on by the National Congress, such as the approval of the Proposal for a Constitutional Amendment (PEC) of the Precatório that opened space in the Budget to support the new social program Auxílio Brasil, some important points such as the expansion of MEI revenue ended up not progressing.

Thus, a decision on the issue of expanding the MEI limits should only be decided in 2022. Thus, until the text is definitively approved by Congress and has the approval of President Jair Bolsonaro, the MEI’s billing limit will remain of BRL 81 thousand.

What will change for MEI

If the Complementary Law Project is approved, we will have two important points for the life of micro-entrepreneurs, namely:

Increase in the annual revenue ceiling from R$81 thousand to R$130 thousand;

Expansion in the number of employees from one to two.

In the case of expansion of employees, the salary of employees must remain the same, that is, the MEI employee may receive a minimum wage or the minimum wage for their category.

In cases of legal removal of one or two MEI employees, it will be allowed to hire employees in a number equivalent to those who were on leave, including for a fixed period, until the conditions of removal cease, as established by the Ministry of Labor and Job.

Market scenario as MEI

The increase in MEI’s annual gross revenue from R$81 thousand to R$130,000 means an increase of 60.5%. What can contribute even more with an increase in the number of MEIs in Brazil.

In 2020, there was an increase of 8.4% in the total of Microentrepreneurs compared to 2019, where, according to the government, last year there were 11.2 million MEIs active throughout the national territory, corresponding to 56.7% of the total of companies operating in the country.

Being formalized as MEI brings a series of advantages to the self-employed, because, in addition to attacking informality, the regime has a simplified and reduced tax burden, which also allows for the issuance of invoices and expansion of the business itself.

In addition, through formalization as an Individual Microentrepreneur, citizens will be guaranteeing for themselves and their dependents access to various social security benefits such as retirement, sick pay, pension for death, among others.