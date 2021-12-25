News about Douglas Costa, Cavani and Botafogo: football news

Credit: Disclosure/Grêmio | Michael Regan/Getty Images

In order to keep readers informed with the main news in football, the fans.com back with a daily summary with the news from the site this Friday afternoon (24).

Check out the latest football news today:

Douglas Costa at Atlético-MG

After leaving Grêmio, Douglas Costa has been speculated in major Brazilian football clubs. According to journalist Emerson Júnior, the striker has already defined where he will play in 2022: at Atlético-MG.

Sale of Botafogo

Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF) of Botafogo should be sold and who negotiates with the club is the American businessman John Textor, who this year has already bought 18% of the shares of Crystal Palace, which competes in the Premier League. The information was released by the website Globo Esporte.

News about Cavani

Corinthians wants to have Cavani as a reinforcement for next season and has been facing strong European competition. But the striker is no longer a priority for Barcelona, ​​who were also targeting him.

Diego Costa salary

Corinthians also has as one of the targets to take on shirt 9 the forward Diego Costa, from Atlético-MG. But, if it closes with the center forward, Timon will need to pay a million dollar amount for salaries.

Diego Souza at Vasco?

Vasco has as one of the targets for 2022 striker Diego Souza, who made his exit from Grêmio. Léo Matos, Gigante da Colina’s side, revealed that he sent a message to the player in recent days.

Neto detonates Deyverson again

“If I see you around, it’s good that you’re with a lot of friends. Otherwise you will see what will happen. Why didn’t you say anything when you were here at Band? It’s an asshole. When I find you, I’ll rip you apart. It puts the goal for the title of Palmeiras, but not that asshole”, said Neto, on the program ‘Os Donos da Bola’, on the Band, this Friday (24th).

Ferreirinha sold?

According to the GZH portal, Grêmio will negotiate Ferreirinha for Fenerbahçe, from Turkey. The club is willing to pay the 8 million euros termination fine to sign the striker.

Clayson discarded

Santos was negotiating the hiring of Clayson, who played in the last Brazilian Championship for Cuiabá. But, he withdrew after the crowd protested against his arrival, who was accused of assaulting a woman.

