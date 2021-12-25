Neymar takes Bruna Biancardi to meet family

It seems that the relationship between Neymar and Bruna Biancardi is getting serious. After being included in the group of intimates of the ace, she has now been introduced to the PSG shirt 10 family. On Christmas Eve, Neymar took advantage of his visit to Brazil to visit his grandmother Bere. The model appears in one of the images posted by the attacker to his Instagram account. The two are side by side.







Bruna Biancardi accompanied Neymar on a visit to her grandmother Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Neymar also released other amusing images of the encounter with his grandmother, such as a click in which the two appear showing their middle finger. He, who also took Robinho and Marquinhos to the meeting, was also grateful for being able to offer comfort to the family.

“Today was the day to visit my family and especially my grandma Bere, this wonderful, beautiful and mouthful figure. But today what struck me were two sentences she uttered: ‘This house you gave me, I’ve seen it in somewhere (but she never had a house like this)’ and @paulo100pre saying ‘it’s a prophecy, Dona Bere’ and she ‘is exactly what I dreamed of having’. The second sentence was ‘Thank you grandson. Today is the day happiest of my life, you spent the day here and even brought Marquinhos and Robinho to see me.’ I want to thank them both for taking a picture with the crown,” he wrote.

“It’s moments like this that are worth all the effort I made to get here and have the opportunity to give something better to my family. This is priceless! Seeing family and friends happy is what really matters to me,” he added.

Neymar and Bruna have been photographed together on several occasions since the middle of the year. However, they never took over the affair. The newspaper Extra! he even revealed that they lived in an open relationship. In conversation with followers, the digital influencer denied the information.