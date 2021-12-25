Nubank Card Releases Two Ways to Increase Limit

the credit card of the Nubank it is a great option for citizens who enjoy convenience and advantages. This is because the tool does not charge an annual fee and has a series of services that can be used through the financial institution’s digital platform.

See also: Nubank card limit increase at Christmas: see 5 crucial tips

However, it is possible that when the user pays for a purchase with the “roxinho” (credit card nickname) the limit is not enough. In this case, the customer can adjust the card limit in the Nubank or request a raise.

How to increase your Nubank credit card limit

As mentioned, there are two ways to increase the card limit. The user can adjust the credit within the fintech platform or request a larger amount. See below how to do both procedures.

You May Like It Too:

Limit adjustment in the application:

Open the app from Nubank; Enter your password and login to your account; On the home screen, go to the “Credit card” option; Click on “Adjust limit”; Choose the amount you want to leave as your card’s limit Nubank.

Request limit increase:

Open the app from Nubank; Enter your password and login to your account; Then go to “Request new maximum limit”; When a new screen opens, enter the desired threshold; Then inform the reason for increasing your credit; The request will be analyzed according to your financial history; If approved, in a few minutes the new limit will be available.

Nubank can give discounts to those who pay the bill early

Customers of Nubank who use the famous “roxinho” (credit card) are able to reduce the amount of the monthly bill through advance payment. It is possible to pay part of the bill before the due date.

This is a great strategy for users who suffer from low limits to be able to use their credit card more often. In this case, all you need to do is anticipate the installments of the accounts due at the time of payment and take advantage of the credit that will be released.

In addition, to make life even easier for your customers, the Nubank it grants discounts on the invoice to those who pay in advance the payment of purchases in installments with the tool. See how to receive discounts below.

Check out how to pay the bill early and receive discounts

The procedure is simple and practical, see how to do it below:

First of all, update the app to the latest version; Next, tap on the installment purchase to open the transaction details; Once this is done, go to “Anticipate Installments” and then “Continue”; Check the discount and select the number of installments you want to pay in advance; Click on confirm to complete the operation. With this, the advance installments and the discount will be applied to the open invoice.

Finally, the user can still see on the invoice how much he saved with the action. However, it is noteworthy that discounts are given at a dynamic rate, which varies according to several factors.