Nubank launches new credit card for its customers

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Nubank launches new credit card for its customers 1 Views

Nubank has launched a new credit card with the Mastercard Black banner, it is called Nubank Ultraviolet and has premium status. The most outstanding advantages of this card are: 1% cashback instantly on purchases and 200% CDI yield.

Read more: New or used: Find out which is the best sedan to buy in Brazil

Nubank Ultravioleta only offers the monthly fee exemption for customers who have invested more than BRL 150 thousand in their account or in Nu Investe or for customers who spend more than BRL 5,000 per month. Other customers pay the amount of R$49.

The card, which has a unique design made in dark purple metal, also comes with less information, just the customer’s name, the other information can be checked through the application, another novelty is that the card has a secret message for your customer. client that can only be viewed when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Check out other advantages that the card has:

  • It opens up a range of options for investments in exclusive funds and allows you to redeem the value of money or exchange for miles with no limit on the value of transfers;
  • It offers access to all the benefits of Mastercard Black, such as use of a VIP lounge at airports, access to Wi-Fi signal at any airport, special travel insurance, greater protection when shopping, luggage insurance, among other advantages.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Check the opening hours of bank branches at the end of the year

THE functioning of banks across the country will have changes this year-end, just as usual. …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved