Nubank launches new credit card for its customers

Nubank has launched a new credit card with the Mastercard Black banner, it is called Nubank Ultraviolet and has premium status. The most outstanding advantages of this card are: 1% cashback instantly on purchases and 200% CDI yield.

Nubank Ultravioleta only offers the monthly fee exemption for customers who have invested more than BRL 150 thousand in their account or in Nu Investe or for customers who spend more than BRL 5,000 per month. Other customers pay the amount of R$49.

The card, which has a unique design made in dark purple metal, also comes with less information, just the customer’s name, the other information can be checked through the application, another novelty is that the card has a secret message for your customer. client that can only be viewed when exposed to ultraviolet light.

Check out other advantages that the card has: