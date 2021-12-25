Number of investors in startups in Brazil has highest since 2007 – Economy

The rise of Brazilian “unicorns”, such as Nubank, PagSeguro and iFood, has created a virtuous effect on the market. The more successful these companies are, the more investment other startups receive. This has encouraged the creation of new funds and the arrival of international groups to explore this universe, which – despite the crisis – continues to grow.

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of investors who put money into startups in Brazil rose 34%, from 404 to 544 – the biggest absolute growth since 2007, according to the innovation platform District. It is a rapidly expanding market with business opportunities. Currently, the country has 21 “unicorns” (companies with a market value of over US$ 1 billion) and dozens of other candidates to join the select group of billionaire startups in the coming years.

It is these promises and the possibility of pocketing a few million reais that fill the eyes of investors and feed back into this market. Only in 2021, venture capital funds that invest resources in startups beat investment records. Until November, the amount contributed to the Brazilian market was almost 200% higher than for the entire year of 2020: US$ 8.8 billion (almost R$ 50 billion, in the dollar on Thursday), against US$ 3 billion (R$ 17 billion).

“This year was phenomenal. Due to the fundraising that the funds are having, 2022 has the same growth trend as this year”, he says Gustavo Araujo, co-founder and district president. In his opinion, one of the highlights of 2021 was the investment mega-rounds, above US$ 100 million. On the one hand, companies are more mature and in greater need of capital. On the other hand, there are well-capitalized managers with an appetite for Brazilian assets, highlights Araujo.

Focus on Latin America

The Nubank effect, which debuted on the New York and São Paulo stock exchanges earlier this month, should help attract even more international investors. In addition to the billionaire Softbank, which is preparing a new fund for Latin America, investment giants such as Tiger Global, Warburg Pimco and Andrew Horowitz they also turned their attention to the region.

the entrepreneur Paulo Veras, one of the founders of the first Brazilian “unicorn”, 99, says that the market is experiencing a relevant geographic change. Ten years ago, he says, investments were migrating to Southeast Asia, and Latin America was practically excluded from this movement. Today, the region has become the epicenter of venture capital investments.

In his opinion, several factors increase the attractiveness of Brazilian assets. In addition to the new “unicorns”, the fact that most of the population has a smartphone and access to data and broadband infrastructure raises the level and prospects for success of a business in the country. Another point of investor attention is the level debanked in Brazil, which means potential markets to be explored.

Veras also says that national managers are also being created – or were recently launched – to enter the market. Among them is the Headline, by the founder of Buscapé, Romero Rodrigues; The NVA Capital, by ex-XP Marcelo Maisonnave; and the Niu Ventures, by the American Paul Bragiel and Reinaldo Normand. Part of these portfolios should go to startups that are starting now – about 75% of current investments are concentrated in the initial rounds called Pre-seed, Seed and Series A, according to data from the platform Emerging Venture Capital Fellows.

Platform co-founder Mártin Lima says that managers have been able to raise funds very quickly, which brings good prospects for 2022. Emerging Venture Capital was created because of this market effervescence. The objective is to map all the data in this universe, showing who the investors are and what assets they are investing in.