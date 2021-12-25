Nursing retroactive starts to be paid next week

In this first installment, servers with lower amounts to receive

The first installment of the Nursing servers retroactive will be credited next week. The State Department of Health (Sesau) confirmed the information this Thursday afternoon (23).

According to the folder, the Secretariat of Strategic Management and Administration (Segad), is finalizing the supplementary payroll on Thursday, December 29th.

According to the note, the remaining 09 installments, according to the agreement between the categories of health professionals and the State Government, will continue to be paid from January 2022.

Retroactive

In a meeting held at the Senador Hélio Campos Palace, last month, with Representatives of the Union of Physiotherapists, Radiologists, Nurses, Dentists, Pharmacists and Sintraima (Effective Civil Workers Union of the State of Roraima), the governor Antonio Denarium, confirmed the payment of R$ 24 million in retroactives of horizontal progressions for more than 3 thousand health professionals.

As per the announcement, payment would run from December. In this first installment, servers with lower amounts to receive will be served. As of January, the remaining installments referring to higher amounts will begin to be paid until the payment of the last installment is finalized.

Present at the meeting, the secretary of health, Leocadio Vasconcelos, highlighted that health workers, covered by Law No. 948/2014, would benefit.

“Servers of various categories have been recognized through strategic measures that the State Government has put into practice in recent years. And today we are paying an old debt that we had with these professionals who have been so dedicated to health in Roraima and who deserve everything our respect”, complemented the secretary of health Leocádio Vasconcelos.