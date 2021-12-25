Ômicron forces cancellation of more than 2,000 flights on Christmas Eve

The advancement of the new Ômicron variant has resulted in the cancellation of more than 2,000 flights around the world this Friday, Christmas Eve, according to monitoring website Fligth Aware. The United States was the most impacted country, with around 460 trips suspended, equivalent to 22% of the total.

The airlines said they faced understaffing problems due to their employees’ infection or forced isolation. United Airlines said the increase in the number of cases due to Ômicron “has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operations,” adding that it was contacting affected passengers before they arrived at the airport.

Delta airline said on Thursday that it “has exhausted all options and resources – including aircraft and crew rerouting and replacements to cover scheduled flights – before canceling about 90 flights for Friday.”

In Australia, thousands of holiday trips were also affected on Friday, with more than 100 domestic flights from Sydney and Melbourne to other cities cancelled. Covid-19 cases in the country are at their highest level since the beginning of the pandemic.

A spokesman for Jetstar, responsible for many of the cancellations, said the airline had rescheduled “the vast majority” of affected passengers “a few hours before the original departure time so they can reach their destination in time for Christmas” .

In Europe, a spokesman for the Eurostar service, which links Paris to London, reported that a small number of trains were canceled due to a drop in demand due to travel restrictions across the continent.

Many European countries are preparing to impose new restrictions soon after the festive period, including Germany, which will restrict private meetings to 10 people and close nightclubs from 28 December. Football matches will also be played behind closed doors. Portugal ordered the closure of bars and clubs from December 26th and made work at home mandatory from that date until January 9th.