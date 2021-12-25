On vacation in Rio, Jean Lucas, from Monaco, donates three tons of food in the neighborhood where he grew up | international football

Jean Lucas took advantage of his year-end break to carry out a charity action in Campo Grande, a neighborhood in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro where he grew up. Monaco’s steering wheel donated three tons of food to needy families in Jardim Maravilha, through food baskets.
– I was born and raised here in Campo Grande and am very proud of my origins, so I make a point of coming here to see my friends and help those in need. Thanks to God, with the effort of my family, today I do what I always dreamed of. Football gives me the opportunity to bring more happiness to many families. I know how difficult life is for thousands of people and how much an attitude like this can contribute and serve as an inspiration for others – said the player.
Jean Lucas, Monaco’s steering wheel, during the donation of food baskets in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Disclosure
Revealed by Flamengo and with spells in Santos, Lyon and Brest, Jean Lucas signed with Monaco in July, at the beginning of the current European season. For the new team, he played in 19 matches, 13 as a starter. He came to Brazil to enjoy the end of the year festivities.
– I only have a few days free before I return to Monaco, but whenever I can, I try to be here and do good. I wish everyone a happy Christmas and I hope that my gesture encourages more people to be supportive – completed Jean.
With Jean Lucas, Monaco returns to the field on January 2nd. The team faces Quevilly Rouen, for the French Cup, away from home.