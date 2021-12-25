Pacheco supports childhood vaccination: “We cannot compromise the future of Brazil”

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), supported child vaccination this Friday (24). Through social networks, Pacheco stated that the National Congress fought “so that all Brazilians had access to the vaccine and were immunized. And a significant part of the Brazilian population has already been vaccinated”.

“With children it shouldn’t be different. We cannot compromise the future of Brazil”, he wrote. Pacheco’s manifestation comes after the Ministry of Health determines a medical prescription for the vaccination of children.

Also on Friday, the National Council of State Health Secretaries (Conass) stated that it will not be necessary to present a medical prescription for childhood vaccination.

In the manifestation, the Conass says that it will not be necessary to present “any medical document recommending that they take the vaccine”. The organization’s position was published in the form of a letter to children.

“And that’s the message we want to give today, Christmas Eve: when we start vaccinating our children, let dads and moms know: you won’t need any document from a doctor recommending that they take the vaccine. Science will win. The brotherhood will win. Medicine will win and you will be protected”, says an excerpt of the document entitled “Christmas Letter from Conass to the children of Brazil”.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Thursday night (23) that the folder will authorize vaccination against Covid-19 for children from 5 to 11 years old, but with a medical prescription and an “informed consent form ”.

On December 16, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the use of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children of this age group in Brazil.

“The document that goes on air recommends the Pfizer vaccine. Our recommendation is that it is not mandatory. This vaccine will be linked to a medical prescription, and the recommendation complies with Anvisa’s guidelines”, said Queiroga.