Palmeiras achieves 100 titles conquered in five years in football

São Paulo’s under-20 champion this week after beating Mirassol 1-0 away from home, Palmeiras reached the 100th title conquered in five years among all categories of football alviverde – includes the triumphs of professional football for men, women and football categories of base.

For the first team, the count begins with winning the 2018 Brazilian Championship. Since then, the club has also won the São Paulo 2020 Championship, the 2020 Brazil Cup and the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, in addition to the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament held in the States United. In total, there are six achievements since 2017.

In women’s football, reactivated in 2019, Alviverde also came to triumph during the period. In the first year of the resumption, Palestrinas won the Copa Paulista, beating São Paulo in the final, a tournament that was also won this year by beating São José in the first decision in the history of the women’s team at Allianz Parque. The modality is even classified for the Libertadores dispute next season.

The youth categories are the club’s most victorious asset. From the U-10 to the U-20 category, there are exactly 92 trophies raised by the Get of the Academy in the last five years. This Wednesday’s state title was the fifth consecutive in the category, which also won in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.

Other highlights are the under-17, who were two-time world champions (2018 and 2019) and also became champion of the Paulista (2018) and Copa do Brasil (2017 and 2019).

Check out the full list of titles:

Professional

Brazilian Champion: 2018

Florida Cup: 2020

Paulista Champion: 2020

Copa Libertadores da América: 2020 and 2021

Brazil Cup: 2020

Feminine

São Paulo Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2021

Under-20

Bellinzona International Tournament – Switzerland: 2017

São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Santiago Soccer Cup: 2018 and 2020

ICTG Uitgeest Tournament: 2018

Terborg Tournament: 2018

CEE Cup: 2018 and 2019

Brazilian Champion: 2018

Ipiranga International Cup: 2019

Brazil Cup: 2019

Terborg Tournament: 2019

Aesch Tournament: 2019

U-17

Scopigno Cup: 2017 and 2018

Brazil Cup: 2017 and 2019

Club World Cup: 2018 and 2019

Paulista Champion: 2018

SNAF Mondial Cup U-17: 2019

Brazilian Super Cup: 2019

FAM Cup Tournament: 2020

Under-16

Future Cup International Youth Tournament: 2017

Salvador Cup – Silver Series: 2017 and 2018

1st Blumenau City Cup U-17: 2017

FAM CUP Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Saitama International Football Festival: 2018

II LNTS International Cup: 2019

Under-15

Brazil-Japan Tournament: 2017

Premier Cup: 2017 and 2021

São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2019 and 2021

Brazil Cup of Children’s Football: 2018

We Love Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Evergrande Cup U15 International Football Championship: 2019

World Cup 2nd of July: 2019

Jeju International Youth Football Tournament: 2019

Under-14

Pan American Children’s Football Meeting (EFIPAN): 2017, 2018 and 2020

Paulista Cup: 2017

Tokyo U-14 International Youth Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019

Dani Cup: 2018

Junior Brazilian Champion: 2018

24th Sub-14 Brazil-Japan Harmony Exchange: 2019

Brazil Under-14 Sports Festival: 2019

Brazil Sub-14 Sports Festival (2nd edition): 2019

Umbro Cup: 2021

Under-13

12th Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017

VII Gold Cup: 2017

São Ludgero City Cup: 2017 and 2019

Hollyhock Cup Myth: 2018 and 2019

Paulista Champion: 2018

Brazil Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2020

Gold Cup: 2019

Funroots Cup: 2019

Football Development League (CBF): 2021

Under-12

Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017, 2019 and 2020

1st Avanhandava International Cup: 2018

Puma Toreros Cup: 2018

Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup U-12: 2019

Carpesol International Challenge: 2019

PUMA Toreros U-12 Cup: 2019

Cup molding: 2019

Ibercup – International Football Tournament: 2020

Under-11

Belmmare U-11 International Cup: 2017 and 2018

Paulista Champion: 2017

GO Cup: 2018 and 2019

Gold Cup: 2019

Dani Cup: 2019

Rudder Cup: 2019

Under-10

Ibercup Tournament – Brazil Stage: 2018 and 2019

Dani Cup: 2019