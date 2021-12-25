Palmeiras achieves 100 titles conquered in five years in football

São Paulo’s under-20 champion this week after beating Mirassol 1-0 away from home, Palmeiras reached the 100th title conquered in five years among all categories of football alviverde – includes the triumphs of professional football for men, women and football categories of base.
For the first team, the count begins with winning the 2018 Brazilian Championship. Since then, the club has also won the São Paulo 2020 Championship, the 2020 Brazil Cup and the 2020 and 2021 Libertadores, in addition to the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament held in the States United. In total, there are six achievements since 2017.
In women’s football, reactivated in 2019, Alviverde also came to triumph during the period. In the first year of the resumption, Palestrinas won the Copa Paulista, beating São Paulo in the final, a tournament that was also won this year by beating São José in the first decision in the history of the women’s team at Allianz Parque. The modality is even classified for the Libertadores dispute next season.
The youth categories are the club’s most victorious asset. From the U-10 to the U-20 category, there are exactly 92 trophies raised by the Get of the Academy in the last five years. This Wednesday’s state title was the fifth consecutive in the category, which also won in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020.
Other highlights are the under-17, who were two-time world champions (2018 and 2019) and also became champion of the Paulista (2018) and Copa do Brasil (2017 and 2019).
Check out the full list of titles:
Professional
Brazilian Champion: 2018
Florida Cup: 2020
Paulista Champion: 2020
Copa Libertadores da América: 2020 and 2021
Brazil Cup: 2020
Feminine
São Paulo Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2021
Under-20
Bellinzona International Tournament – Switzerland: 2017
São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021
Santiago Soccer Cup: 2018 and 2020
ICTG Uitgeest Tournament: 2018
Terborg Tournament: 2018
CEE Cup: 2018 and 2019
Brazilian Champion: 2018
Ipiranga International Cup: 2019
Brazil Cup: 2019
Terborg Tournament: 2019
Aesch Tournament: 2019
U-17
Scopigno Cup: 2017 and 2018
Brazil Cup: 2017 and 2019
Club World Cup: 2018 and 2019
Paulista Champion: 2018
SNAF Mondial Cup U-17: 2019
Brazilian Super Cup: 2019
FAM Cup Tournament: 2020
Under-16
Future Cup International Youth Tournament: 2017
Salvador Cup – Silver Series: 2017 and 2018
1st Blumenau City Cup U-17: 2017
FAM CUP Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Saitama International Football Festival: 2018
II LNTS International Cup: 2019
Under-15
Brazil-Japan Tournament: 2017
Premier Cup: 2017 and 2021
São Paulo Champion: 2017, 2019 and 2021
Brazil Cup of Children’s Football: 2018
We Love Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Evergrande Cup U15 International Football Championship: 2019
World Cup 2nd of July: 2019
Jeju International Youth Football Tournament: 2019
Under-14
Pan American Children’s Football Meeting (EFIPAN): 2017, 2018 and 2020
Paulista Cup: 2017
Tokyo U-14 International Youth Football Tournament: 2018 and 2019
Dani Cup: 2018
Junior Brazilian Champion: 2018
24th Sub-14 Brazil-Japan Harmony Exchange: 2019
Brazil Under-14 Sports Festival: 2019
Brazil Sub-14 Sports Festival (2nd edition): 2019
Umbro Cup: 2021
Under-13
12th Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017
VII Gold Cup: 2017
São Ludgero City Cup: 2017 and 2019
Hollyhock Cup Myth: 2018 and 2019
Paulista Champion: 2018
Brazil Soccer Cup: 2019 and 2020
Gold Cup: 2019
Funroots Cup: 2019
Football Development League (CBF): 2021
Under-12
Cidade Verde Soccer Cup: 2017, 2019 and 2020
1st Avanhandava International Cup: 2018
Puma Toreros Cup: 2018
Hainan Qiongzhong International Cup U-12: 2019
Carpesol International Challenge: 2019
PUMA Toreros U-12 Cup: 2019
Cup molding: 2019
Ibercup – International Football Tournament: 2020
Under-11
Belmmare U-11 International Cup: 2017 and 2018
Paulista Champion: 2017
GO Cup: 2018 and 2019
Gold Cup: 2019
Dani Cup: 2019
Rudder Cup: 2019
Under-10
Ibercup Tournament – Brazil Stage: 2018 and 2019
Dani Cup: 2019