Palmeiras looks for striker and defender to ‘close’ squad

Palmeiras confirmed the arrival of three players for next season. So far, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, defensive midfielder Eduard Atuesta and forward Rafael Navarro have come to supply the three sectors: Jailson, for Cruzeiro, Felipe Melo and Willian, both for Fluminense. The idea is to rejuvenate the squad and the search for more pieces continues with two priorities: another striker and a left-handed defender.

The search for another front man is seen as a priority, even more because of the dispute at the Club World Cup, in February. Offered, Wesley Moraes did not please and the player’s exhaustion ruled out the visit, since São Paulo and Internacional made proposals for him.

Another name for the sector, Yuri Alberto is a financially unfeasible alternative, even with the possibility of including players in the business. Without a 9 shirt, Anderson Barros is still looking for a viable option within the profile that Leila Pereira made clear: young, enough to help and with future sales power.

For the defense, the search is not as urgent as at the front. As the sector has Gustavo Gómez and Luan as pillars, the intention is to go after someone with the same characteristics mentioned above. Valber Huerta was the first attempt, but he ended up failing the medical exams and so he returned to the Universidad Católica.

Davi Martínez belongs to Defensa y Justicia and is on loan at River Plate. He is a name already consulted by Palmeiras, but without a formal proposal. He is Gómez’s teammate in the Paraguay team.

The squad re-appears on January 5th for the pre-season and the expectation is that Abel Ferreira will have at least one more hired frontman, in addition to Rafael Navarro.