Palmeiras rejects Red Bull Bragantino’s proposal to buy a percentage of Artur

Graduated in the base categories of Palmeiras, Artur was sold to Red Bull Bragantino in January 2020 for around R$25 million. Massa Bruta holds 90% of the economic rights of the player and made an offer of R$ 5 million for the remaining 10%, but the amount was refused by Alviverde. The information was released by journalist Alexandre Praetzel, from Yahoo.

The striker has had great prominence for Massa Bruta, where he has already scored 25 times in 105 games played. In the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, Cria da Academia played in 30 matches, scored 12 goals and contributed with eight assists.

The good performance in Bragança Paulista enhanced the market value of Artur and attracted the attention of clubs abroad, which increased the interest of the Braga board in having 100% of the athlete’s economic rights, which was refused by the Verdão board, which still maintains a percentage of 10%. Currently, the attacker is valued at 9 million euros (R$ 60 million), according to Transfermarket.

For the professional team of Palmeiras, Artur played only eight games, one in 2016 and seven in 2018. Without having scored any goals, the Red Bull Bragantino shirt seven was part of the team commanded by Felipão in the campaign until the 2018 Brasileirão title.