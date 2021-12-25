Palmeirense went to Abel’s hometown before the Libertadores final and received the coach’s video

Abel Ferreira was born in Penafiel, a Portuguese city with just over 70,000 inhabitants and located about 40 minutes by car from the municipality of Porto. Three weeks away from the Libertadores final between palm trees and Flamengo, the supporter Bruno Zangari took advantage of a trip scheduled to the Portuguese country and planned a detour to the homeland of the coach of Verdão.

The 41-year-old businessman had the objective of getting to know the city of Abel and making a promise, as the Alviverde team would play the most important match of the season in less than a month. Bruno was accompanied by his wife, who was not very happy with her husband’s idea.

“I was going to Portugal with my wife, after practically two years of a pandemic, locked up with the three children at home. We were going to start in Porto, and then arrive in Lisbon. In my head, without telling her, I had already planned. In every final that Palmeiras has played since 2015, I’ll make a specific promise. I scheduled it to pass in Penafiel, I didn’t tell the boss, who wasn’t too happy with the story of interfering with the trip in the middle. a Palmeiras shirt with Abel’s name on it. I even gave it to a dear person. I went to visit the city and make a promise,” said the fan.



The municipality closely follows Abel’s achievements on the other side of the Atlantic. In fact, it only took Bruno to show that he knew the coach to win the locals’ sympathy.

“It’s a small town, very cool. The most interesting thing is that people know Abel Ferreira a lot there. I went to the pharmacy to buy a painkiller, a herniated disc broke out in the middle of the trip and I wasn’t able to walk properly. There was one old lady, and in Europe you can’t ask for the medicine. I went in and said I wanted a pain reliever, she asked me what I had. ‘I’m the one to choose the medicine’ A pharmacist who was there saw that I was wearing my shirt from Abel and said: ‘The illustrious son of the city!’. I ended up being very well attended, I had a coffee there and continued on the trip”, said the palmeira native.

After meeting Penafiel, Bruno was surprised by Abel. The fans’ passage through the city reached the ears of the coach, who recorded a message addressed to the fan.

“Hello, Bruno. This is Abel Ferreira, I want to send you a big hug. I know this city very well, it’s been almost 20 years. Born, raised and lived in Penafiel. Thank you really. A lot of strength for you, a lot of strength for us . A big hug, Bruno, may everything go well, may you be very happy in this city”, stated Abel in the video.

Bruno didn’t hide his emotion at having received the coach’s personalized message. For the fans, his mission in Penafiel was fulfilled after the conquest of Libertadores over Flamengo.

“I was super surprised. When I sent the photos to a group of people from Palmeira, one of them asked me if he could make it to Abel. I told him to be comfortable, and it did. He sent me a super emotional video, talking about both Penafiel and from Palmeiras, thanking you for the affection. On my side, I like to think that I contributed a little, a 0.0001% to give more motivation for that final”, said the palmeira native.

Next stop: Abu Dhabi

Bruno was present at Maracanã and the Centenary, closely following the achievements of Libertadores do Palmeiras in 2021. Now, the fan has purchased tickets and accommodation to Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, where Verdão will compete in the Club World Cup in February. Despite the excitement for the recent titles of the team commanded by Abel, the manager preaches ‘feet on the ground’ when projecting the team’s performance in the intercontinental tournament.

“I think that Palmeiras have to play calmly. Last season, we got in a lot of loot, practically straight from the Libertadores final. There wasn’t even a week of rest, with celebrations and all. This time, I hope we get there with the head in place”, pointed out Bruno.

“It’s a double-edged sword, because while you don’t arrive as worn out as the other year, we’ll come from a pre-season, while the other teams will be practically at their physical peak. What I expect from Palmeiras is let him play with his head in place, calmly. I think our goal is to go to the final. From then on, whatever God wants,” he concluded.

As in other decisions that had the participation of Verdão in recent years, Bruno made a promise to dispute the World Cup. This one, however, is kept confidential by the fans.

