Patrick admits queries, but says priority is to follow Inter and awaits definition | International

While on vacation, Patrick observes his name valued in the market. Pantera, despite having faced an oscillating year, arouses the greed of other clubs, both in Brazil and abroad, but guaranteed to be focused on Inter.

The 88 shirt participated in the program “Cancelados”, on Youtube, by journalists Alê Oliveira and Thiago Asma, and talked about his future. Asked if he was contacted by Fluminense and São Paulo, he admitted the contacts, but said he did not go beyond that.

– There are conversations there. I believe that consultation is natural at this time of year to find out the conditions. It’s normal, but nothing concrete. I’m focused on Inter.

At Beira-Rio since 2018, the midfielder has become an important part of the team with all the coaches who have worked for Inter since then, but every now and then he faces challenges from the fans. Despite reiterating that the priority is to follow, it does not rule out a change, if it is better for both parties.

– I have a contract until 2023. My initial intention is to comply. Obviously, if there is a good conversation for both of them, an agreement is also valid. I am open. I await the next chapters, but I make clear the intention of continuing at Inter and fulfilling my contract – he continued.

Another subject discussed in the chat was the controversial provocation in the last classic Gre-Nal, in Beira-Rio. After Inter won 1-0, Patrick picked up two cardboard coffins from fans in an allusion to Grêmio, which was heading for relegation. The episode generated widespread confusion among the players of the two teams on the pitch.

Colorado said it was a joke, something common in football. He recalled that when Grêmio won previous classics, the provocations occurred without an answer.

– I’ll try to be as brief as possible because I don’t want to talk about this subject. Anyway, I don’t regret the act. I think mockery happens in football. I believe that anyone who understands football and is in the middle knows what that meant. My excitement, euphoria, got out of control. That’s it, it’s football. Tomorrow it will happen to other clubs, it can happen to us and we have to accept it in a good way – he pondered.