Payments of R$ 196 for those who request CPF on the bill begin to be deposited

On Thursday, December 23, the redemption of the first Revenue Certa award started to be paid. More than 170 thousand people registered in the Gaucho Invoice they requested the redemption of the revenue from the Recta Certa, which is the right of taxpayers who ask for CPF in the note. They are values ​​between R$ 5 and R$ 196.03 that the government will return to through a PIX or deposit in a checking account at Banrisul, regardless of the income level.

A part of the winners has already started to receive the cash prize and other installments are planned in the next few days, depending on the processing capacity of the systems, totaling around R$ 14.2 million in prizes by the end of 2021. The other groups of consumers will be paid in early 2022, as per the Treasury Department’s cash schedule.

More than 1.5 million registered in the Nota Fiscal Gaúcha will receive awards from Recipe Certa. In this four-month period, 21 thousand will be entitled to the maximum amount of R$196.03. The Recipe Certa should encourage those who are not yet registered to join the program, which gives a discount on IPVA and draws prizes every month, in addition to releasing funds for entities indicated by the taxpayer. The person who puts the CPF in 150 notes throughout the year is entitled to a discount of up to 5% on the IPVA.

The initiative, conducted by the State Revenue Service, was authorized by Law 15.576, of December 29, 2020, within the scope of the proposals for the modernization of tax revenue and the strengthening of initiatives that are part of the Revenue 2030 agenda. For the first quarter of accounting of the Recipe Certa, the notes with CPF requested between September 1 and November 30 are valid.

The distribution of cash prizes to consumer citizens will be quarterly and will follow ranges of values, depending on the percentage of actual increase in ICMS collection from retail trade. This quarter, the collection reached the third range, from 20% to 30%, in other words, more than R$ 64 million will be distributed to the people of Rio Grande do Sul.

What is Recipe Right?

Recipe Certa is an initiative that provides for the quarterly distribution of cash prizes to all citizens working in the Nota Fiscal Gaucha – regardless of the draw – provided that there is a real increase in ICMS collection from the retail trade.[ItisasiftheNFGparticipantbyincludingtheCPFintheirpurchasesacquiredsharesthatwillentitlethemtoparticipateinanypositiveresultsoftheorganization[ÉcomoseoparticipantedoNFGaoincluiroCPFemsuascomprasadquirisseaçõesquedarãodireitoaparticipaçãoemeventuaisresultadospositivosdaorganização

The amount to be distributed depends on the percentage of increase in ICMS collection verified in each calendar quarter, as shown in the table below:

SINGLE ANNEX

ACTUAL INCREASE OF ICMS COLLECTION FROM RETAIL TRADE (%) AMOUNT TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO REGISTERED CONSUMER CITIZENS, PER QUARTER (R$)* FROM 5% TO 10% BRL 16,676,827.89 OVER 10% UP TO 20% BRL 32,311,354.03 OVER 20% UP TO 30% BRL 64,622,708.06 OVER 30% UP TO 40% BRL 96,934,062.09 OVER 40% UP TO 50% R$129,245,416.12 OVER 50% R$161,556,770.15 *VALUES WILL BE UPDATED BASED ON THE UPF-RS VARIATION. VALUES FOR THE YEAR 2021

How to request the redemption of values

• The minimum redemption amount will initially be R$5 and must be requested in “my awards”. The first redemption of the award can already be requested through the application and website of Nota Fiscal Gaúcha.

• The consumer will have up to 90 days to redeem the amounts. If you do not reach the minimum redemption amount in the quarter, the prize will accumulate and will be available in the following quarters, when it reaches the minimum limit.

• Initially, payment will be made via Pix (CPF of the citizen) or deposit in Banrisul’s current account or active savings account. Redemption is only possible for accounts linked to the CPF registered in the NFG program.

Return ICMS

The Treasury has also transferred BRL 43.2 million to Devolve ICMS cards, referring to the first installment of BRL 100, out of a total of BRL 400 that low-income taxpayers, registered in the Cadastro Único, will be entitled to refund of part of the ICMS.

On the 20th, the R$300 must enter for vulnerable families who have children attending high school.