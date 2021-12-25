Share Tweet Share Share Email



Payroll credit could get more expensive next year The rules of consigned — loans with payroll deduction and lower rates than other types of loans — will change from January 2022. The main change is the reduction in the portion of the salary that can be committed to the debt.

Until December, retirees can still use up to 40% of their social security income with the payment, being 35% with the personal loan installment and another 5% with credit card. In the next year, return to the same standards as before the pandemic: it will be possible to commit only 30% of the salary to the installments and the same 5% to the credit card, that is, 35% in total.

The increase in the consignable margin, through provisional measure 1.006/2020, was one of the actions taken by the government with the objective of mitigating the economic impacts generated by the new coronavirus. The change would be valid until the end of last year, but Congress managed to extend the measure until this month, through the approval of law 14,131.

Another change is the reduction of the term offered: instead of being able to pay off the debt in up to 84 months, the consumer will have to pay in, at most 72 times. The suspension of the loan installments for four months, with the maintenance of the contracted interest, will also no longer be available.

more expensive credit

As a result of the latest increases in the Selic rate and inflation measured by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), interest rates on payroll-deductible loans from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will also rise in January. The decision was approved by the National Social Security Council (CNPS), earlier this month, after a request from the banks, through the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban).

With the readjustment, the maximum rate of the personal loan will jump from 1.80% to 2.14% per month. The rate for the credit card will increase from 2.7% to 3.06% per month.

Currently, Santander charges an average rate of 1.71% per month for the payroll; and Itaú charges interest from 1.08% per month. Caixa offers, for the time being, rates starting at 1.55%; and, at Banco do Brasil, interest varies according to the customer’s relationship with the institution.

Contracts can be made at the branch network, contact centers, self-service terminals, internet banking or through bank applications.

The economist at Ibmec RJ, Bruno D’assis, warns that, before applying for credit, it is necessary to put everything at the tip of your pencil to find out if the discount on your paycheck will compromise your well-being:

— If it is a payroll, for example, to buy a car, in addition to having reduced income, the person will have new expenses, such as payment of property tax, maintenance and fuel. It is necessary to make a conscious decision.

And adds:

— As far as possible, borrowing should be avoided. Apart from mortgages, all interest rates are unfair. If the person needs the money, between getting it now or next month, it’s better to get it now. But if there’s no need, I don’t recommend asking for a payroll. Source: Extra Globo

­













