People with inflammatory bowel disease have more plastic in their stools.

New research has shown that people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) tend to have a greater amount of microplastic waste inside their intestines. According to the researchers, this may be a demonstration that these fragments may be related to the disease process.

Inflammatory bowel disease is a generic term for the most diverse inflammation of the intestine, which includes some serious conditions such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. IBDs are characterized by chronic inflammation in the digestive tract and can be aggravated by diet or environmental factors.

In tests with animal models, microplastics can cause inflammation in the intestine, in addition to disturbances in the intestinal microbiome. With that in mind, a research team decided to test whether they could also contribute to IBDs.

To do this, the researchers needed to compare the levels of microplastics in the stool of healthy individuals and others with inflammatory bowel disease with different degrees of severity. In all, faecal samples from 102 people from different parts of China were analyzed.

The results of the analyzes showed that the stools of patients with IBDs had at least 1.5 times more microplastic particles in each gram than healthy individuals. These microplastics had similar shapes, the main ones being sheets and fibers in both groups.

The stool from patients with inflammatory bowel disease had smaller particles. In both groups, many particles of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) were found, which is the most used in the production of bottles and containers for food storage.

In addition to PET, many polyamide particles were also found, which is also found in food packaging and textile industry products. The greater the amounts of microplastics in IBD patients, the more severe the symptoms they presented.

People who drank bottled water or used other plastic containers had higher amounts of microplastics in their faeces. Credit: Suteren/Shutterstock

Through a questionnaire, the researchers found that, in both groups, people who drank bottled water, ate food packed to go and were exposed to dust, had a greater amount of microplastics in their feces.

This means that people with inflammatory bowel disease may be exposed to larger amounts of microplastics in their gastrointestinal tract. However, it remains unclear whether this exposure contributed to IBD, or whether people with IBD accumulated more plastic in their faeces as a result of the disease.

Via: Asian News International

