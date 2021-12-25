Pernambuco reinforces that cities must actively search for priority groups

The flu vaccine has been on offer to the general population at health posts in Pernambuco since August. The decision was agreed upon at the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission (CIB), which brings together representatives of the State Health Department (SES) and managers of municipal health departments. Even though it is open to all Pernambuco citizens from 6 months of age, immunization should prioritize priority audiences, formed by those people who are at greater risk of aggravation when they are infected by influenza viruses, such as H3N2, responsible for the current epidemic. This Wednesday (22), during the Super Morning Debate, from Radio Newspaper, the superintendent of State Immunizations, Ana Catarina de Melo, reinforced that cities must carry out an active search for these priority groups, especially because there are three of them that did not reach the minimum goal recommended by the Ministry of Health (MS), which is 90 %. They are: children, the elderly and health workers.

In all, the influenza vaccination campaign, which began in April, covers 3.5 million people in Pernambuco. 2,776,329 doses were applied, being 165,648 the first dose, 83,357 the second dose (children under nine years of age who have never been vaccinated against influenza need to receive two doses of the immunizing agent, with an interval of 30 days between them) and 2,527,324 single dose. Altogether, more than 3.8 million doses were distributed. Mainly due to the increase in cases of flu across the state, municipalities must continue using the leftovers to immunize their residents.

For the target population of specific groups (children, pregnant women, postpartum women, the elderly, indigenous peoples and health workers), the campaign had as its target audience 2,422,049 inhabitants in Pernambuco, applying 1,853,806 doses and achieving a vaccination coverage of 76 .5% of that target population. Vaccination percentages are: 84.9% of children, 100.03% of pregnant women, 68.8% of the elderly, 97.9% of the indigenous population, 111.9% of postpartum women and 75% of health workers.

In the capital of Pernambuco, around 455 thousand doses of the flu vaccine were applied, and the only group to reach the coverage of the campaign was the puerperal women (125.5%). The others have not yet reached the percentages defined by the federal agency: elderly (65.8%), health workers (68%), pregnant women (86.7%) and children (89.6%). Recife’s overall coverage is at 72%.

TREATMENT

Oseltamivir, better known by its trade name (Tamiflu) is the antiviral of choice against influenza available in the public health system. It is worth noting that the drug is not used for all cases of influenza. It is usually only indicated for patients who are at increased risk of developing complications when they are infected with the flu virus. Experts advise that it is necessary to pay attention to the start time of medication use. “Oseltamivir, when properly indicated, shortens and reduces the intensity of the symptoms of the disease. But to be more effective, it is necessary to start taking it within 48 hours after the onset of flu manifestations”, informs pulmonologist Alfredo Leite, from Oswaldo Cruz University Hospital (Huoc).

The doctor says that among the infected people who can have this medication prescribed are those over 60 years old and who have a risk factor for complications from flu, such as patients with chronic illnesses. “This group includes people with diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, obesity, kidney and liver disease, among others.” According to Alfredo, treatment with oseltamivir lasts five days. “It is necessary to use it responsibly, upon doctor’s prescription. Indiscriminate use can generate resistance to influenza viruses.”

The pulmonologist draws attention to the importance of reinforcing care at this time of high flu, with cases of H3N2 prevailing in Pernambuco. “Influenza poses the risk of worsening for some people and causes deaths in Brazil every year. We cannot let an epidemic like this one run wild. The flu vaccine is perhaps the most important public health measure in history. Immunization is capable of doing so. to prevent the disease and, if it occurs, alleviate the symptoms and reduce the chances of severe cases and mortality in the population”, emphasizes Alfredo Leite.

Pernambuco currently has 43 confirmed cases of influenza A (H3N2). Among them, nine progressed to the most severe form of the disease, severe acute respiratory syndrome (srag). Of these, six are hospitalized in the ward, two in the intensive care unit (ICU) and one died.