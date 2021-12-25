PF investigates ITA and owner who withdrew R$ 1 million from the box before suspending flights

Hundreds of investors are allegedly accusing the executive of not returning around R$ 400 thousand invested in CrypTour cryptocurrencies, a digital currency launched in July this year by the transport group, and of no longer having access to the Extrading platform, which was taken off the air, to ask for ransom or at least have access to information about the destination of the money.

Sidnei Piva, president of the Itapemirim group, which is in the judicial recovery process, holding a miniature ITA plane. Credit: Werther Santana/Agência Estado

According to information published in the Capital column, of the O Globo newspaper, on the 17th, when he announced the suspension of ITA operations, leaving more than 45,800 passengers who had purchased tickets to fly in high season at a loss, Piva withdrew almost R$ 1 million from the Itapemirim group’s cash for the airline.

According to the column, the information, which was released late on Tuesday (21st), is contained in a petition filed by the Judicial Administrator, EXM Partners.

The Federal Police was asked to comment on the investigation, but did not comment until the text was completed, which will be updated when there is a response.

The information was released on the Congresso em Foco website and confirmed by The Gazette. The website’s report points out that the company, headquartered in London, England, had its first moves at the end of April. The proposal is to act as a holding company for financial services and investment funds.

According to the OpenCorporates website, consulted by The Gazette, which shows companies incorporated abroad, mainly in a tax haven, Piva’s firm has a capital of 785 million pounds, approximately R$ 6 billion.

When asked about the company, on the 16th – the day before the shutdown of ITA activities -, Itapemirim informed that the SS is duly registered and regular in all competent bodies in the United Kingdom, and that it is a private initiative of the businessman , with no corporate relationship with the Itapemirim group.

SIDNEI PIVA PURCHASED ITAPEMIRIM GROUP AFTER JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

One of the largest road transport companies in the country, Viação Itapemirim filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2016, along with other companies that belonged to the Camilo Cola family. The company claimed to have, at the time, BRL 336.49 million in labor and supplier debt, in addition to a tax liability of around BRL 1 billion.

About seven months after the recovery was granted by the Espírito Santo courts, the Cola family sold the group to Camila Valdívia and Sidnei Piva de Jesus, businessmen from São Paulo. Today, Piva is the president and controller of the company.

After taking over the management of the group, Piva managed to approve, in 2019, an agreement with the group’s creditors to pay Itapemirim’s debts through auctions.

The project was seen with surprise by the market, given the conditions of the group and also the coronavirus pandemic, which made passengers pass far from airports. In addition, it generated distrust and revolt among creditors from the first minute, and many even asked in court for the removal of the company’s command and the prohibition of the group’s resources under judicial reorganization being destined to the ITA.

The court kept Piva in charge and did not stop the plans to create the ITA, which, in 2021, ended up being launched with the approval of the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac). The inaugural flight took place at the beginning of the second half of the year.

Plane of Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos. Credit: Gustavo Aguiar via Wikimedia Commons

With the ITA already in the air, the São Paulo Court came to comply with a request from creditors, which prohibited Itapemirim from allocating resources from the group’s companies that are under judicial reorganization – such as Viação Itapemirim – to ITA.

One of the missions of this auditor would be to closely monitor the relationship between the group undergoing financial restructuring since 2016 and ITA, which despite belonging to the same conglomerate, is not part of the judicial process. The nominee should comb the transfers already made to the airline.

However, after appealing in court, Itapemirim managed to get rid of the watchdog, as shown by Veja magazine.

OTHER SIDE

Asked this Wednesday (22), about the new accusations, Itapemirim has not yet made a statement.