Pfizer Approves First Pill Against Covid-19

Pill – Credit: Pixabay

The US health authority, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA, its acronym in English), approved the use of Pfizer’s pill against covid-19, the first oral treatment in the United States (USA) to fight the disease.

The institution announced the decision in a statement in which it states that the drug can be used for moderate cases of covid-19 in adults and children under 12 years old and weighing at least 40 kg, whose health puts them in danger of being hospitalized.

The Pfizer lab pill is the first oral covid-19 treatment Americans will be able to take at home and could become “a crucial tool against the pandemic as cases skyrocket with the omicron variant “.

Until now, all treatments in the US against covid-19 were given by injection or intravenously.

The drug, which will be sold under the name Paxlovid, can only be purchased with a prescription and patients should take it as soon as they know they have been infected, within the first five days after the onset of symptoms.

In addition, it should be taken twice a day for about five days, the FDA details in the statement.

The pill works by blocking the activity of a specific enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate in the infected body, a mechanism similar to that of the pill developed by another pharmaceutical company, MSD (Merck in the US and Canada).

The FDA is expected to approve this other drug soon, although data show that Pfizer’s is more effective and has fewer side effects.

Pfizer says it is ready to immediately start distributing its pills and has increased production from 80 million to 120 million next year.

covid-19 has caused more than 5.36 million deaths worldwide since the start of the pandemic.

The respiratory disease is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, detected in late 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China, and currently with variants identified in several countries.

A new variant, Ômicron, classified as a concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has been detected in southern Africa, but since the South African health authorities issued the warning on 24 November, infections have been reported in at least 89 countries from all continents.

Leave your comment

Read too