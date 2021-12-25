PHENOMENON! ‘Spider-Man 3’ breaks new records and will surpass $1 billion TOMORROW

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ continues to break box office records, and will surpass the $1 billion tomorrow, the 25th of December, they reveal the new projections.

The movie already adds up $385 million in the US in seven days, becoming the third fastest film to hit that mark after ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ and ‘Star Wars The Force Awakens‘.

On the international market, the film has already accumulated US$ 490 million in coffers, and already totals US$875 million in total.

It is the most profitable film to hit theaters since ‘Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascension‘ in December 2019.

If that wasn’t enough, ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘ will become the second fastest title to hit the $1 billion mark, behind ‘Ultimatum‘, doing it in just eleven days, which is mind-blowing with the pandemic still at play and Omicron surging across the world.

The feature achieved yet another achievement: it is in 5th position among the 250 best-rated films of all time in the IMDb, one of the most respected sites on film, TV and entertainment in general.

Based on approximately 238,000 votes, the sequel got grade 9.0/10.

The top five on the list are ‘A Dream of Freedom’ (9.2), ‘The Godfather’ (9.1), ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (9.0),’Batman: The Dark Knight’ (9.0) and ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ (9.0).

Remember that each of these films has between 1 and almost 3 million votes, so it’s possible that ‘Spider-Man 3‘ may move up or down some positions over the next few months.

Directed again by Jon Watts, the cast has Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, JK Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Martin Starr and Jacob Batalon.