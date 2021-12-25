Pix without internet and abroad will be BC’s novelties for 2022 | Economy

Giovanni Santa Rosa Pix without internet and sent abroad will be BC’s novelties for 2022

THE pix

it fell in the Brazilians’ taste, and the instant payment system should become even more comprehensive in 2022. It should have international transfers, without internet and automatic debit. In addition, open banking promises to facilitate purchases, without having to switch applications to complete orders.

Of the three Pix novelties, automatic debit is already on the schedule for next year. Pix abroad and Pix without internet do not appear on the agenda, but were advanced by the institution’s president, Roberto Campos Neto, on the payment system’s one-year anniversary, in November.

Pix with automatic debit can cover consumption bills or recurring charges, without having to carry out a new transaction each time.

Pix without internet and abroad

The Central Bank also intends to expand Pix’s operation to environments without internet. Transactions would be initiated by QR code, but there are not many technical details available.

, the BC press office said that the studies are advanced, but the use of QR codes should be better assimilated by the population.

In international transactions, the idea is that other payment systems from abroad connect to Pix. BC told the Techblog

that the functionality is at the study stage, and that the agency has been closely monitoring interconnection experiences under development in other jurisdictions.

Neither of these two resources is on the schedule disclosed by the institution, and there is no deadline for implementation.

Open banking will facilitate payments

Open banking is not as talked about as Pix, but it is another important innovation by the Central Bank for Brazil’s financial system.

Real notes (image: Emerson Alecrim/Tecnoblog)

In 2021, companies were able to share registration and transaction information in phases 1 and 2 of the implementation (with the user’s consent, of course). In phase 3, which started in October, there was an integration of transactions.

For now, this only works with Pix. Starting in February, it will also apply to TED. Payment slips come in June, and debits come into account in September.

With this, the user will be able to use a single application to make a purchase and make a payment, for example, without having to copy codes and open the bank’s app to make a Pix or debit a bank slip, as it is today.

In 2022, open banking will also include information on insurance, investments and foreign exchange, in addition to allowing companies to make credit proposals to customers.

