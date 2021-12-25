Poland accuses Germany of wanting to build an “IV Reich”

The deputy prime minister of the Polish nationalist government, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, accused Germany of wanting to transform the European Union (EU) into a federalist “IV Reich”. “There are countries that are not enthusiastic about the prospect of building a German IV Reich on the basis of the EU,” the president of the Law and Justice Party (PiS) told the far-right Polish newspaper GPC.

For Kaczynski, the term German IV Reich “has nothing negative, it does not refer to the III Reich (the Nazi regime), but to the Holy Roman Empire”. During the recent visit of the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, to Poland, the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki presented the concept of “Europe of sovereign nations”, defended by his government.





Kaczynski also criticized the EU Court of Justice (TJUE), which he considers a “basic instrument” to impose federalist ideas. “If we Poles were to agree to this kind of modern submission, they would humiliate us in many ways,” he added. Influenced by the power of the PiS, the Polish Constitutional Court in June challenged the authority of the ECJ, and in October it questioned the primacy of European law over Polish.