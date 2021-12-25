Police find second body in Pampulha in two days – Gerais

Lagoa da Pampulha, in Belo Horizonte, capital of Minas Gerais (photo: Reproduction/Google Street View) Lagoa da Pampulha, a tourist spot in the city of Belo Horizonte, is characterized by its beauty, but it could earn a not-so-good label depending on the next few days. That’s because, this Friday (12/24), a body was found floating in the waters of the artificial lake, the second corpse in two days.

Popular people came across the scene and, in the early afternoon, called the Military Fire Department, which managed to remove the body from the lake, near the Jardim Atlntico district. It turned out that the corpse belonged to a man, victim of violence.

The Civil Police were there, carried out the investigation and transferred the body to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of the city, in Bairro Gameleira, West Region of Belo Horizonte. As of this evening, the corporation has not released any further information on the victim.

The case comes a day after another body was seen floating in Lagoa da Pampulha. On the afternoon of Thursday (23), the body of a man was also removed from the lake by firefighters.

However, there is an addendum: the removal was made difficult due to the location and because three alligators were close to the corpse, at the time of Bairro Bandeirantes. It took a ferry to retrieve the body, which also went to the IML.