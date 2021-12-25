Police kill 14-year-old girl after shooting suspect in US clothing store

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Police killed a 14-year-old girl after shooting a suspect inside a clothing store in the United States. The teenager was trying on a dress for a dressing room birthday party at the establishment when she was hit by a stray bullet that went through the wall, authorities said.

The agents also killed the suspect, who was allegedly acting inappropriately and destroying store windows. Witnesses said the man also attacked a woman with a bicycle lock. Police said the shooting took place after reports of shootings inside the establishment. With the victim, no weapons were found.

The incident took place late this Thursday morning at around 11:45 am local time at a Burlington department store amidst a crowd of shoppers. The state Department of Justice is investigating the case.

Last night, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore promised a “complete and transparent investigation” into what he called a “chaotic incident.”

“I deeply regret the loss of this young woman’s life and know that no words can ease the unimaginable pain for the family,” he said.

The police found a hole in the wall near a dressing room behind the suspect with the teenager already dead inside. The girl was identified as Valentina Orellana-Peralta.

As part of the investigations, video of the incident is expected to be released, including body cameras used by police officers and security cameras at the scene.