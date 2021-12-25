Poncio family tries to steal Jesus’ prominence in the middle of Christmas – 12/25/2021

Between A Fazenda and BBB, there is a gap in the entertainment and world of famous gossip that the Poncio family always manages to occupy very well. During this period, we have already followed the soap opera by Sarah Poncio and Jonathan Couto, who lost custody of Josué to their biological mother.

Not much was said about it, but we also had Saulo Poncio being accused of cheating a footvolley championship. Yesterday, December 24, former athlete Gilbert Leal went to Instagram to denounce Saulo, manager of the duo Fabricio Brisa and Sandrey, for allegedly offering money for the championship’s champion duo to deliver the game.

However, the most surprising news was revealed on Christmas Eve. Taking advantage of the festive and familiar atmosphere of the date, Saulo thought it best to tell his followers on Instagram that his marriage to Gabi Brandt is going through a crisis.

But the attempt to steal the role of the birthday boy of the moment, Jesus, turned against him. The staff interpreted the news of the time in the marriage as a divorce and went on to attack the former lead singer of the band Um44k.

Gabi Brandt, who also had her peace interrupted, asked them not to attack Saulo, since the decision to give the relationship a break was hers.

We will keep an eye on the next episodes, for sure this soap opera is just starting.