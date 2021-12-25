Pope Francis asks for dialogue at Christmas and laments ‘forgotten’ tragedies

Pope Francis called this Saturday (25th) for a “dialogue” amidst the tendency to close during the coronavirus pandemic, in his traditional Christmas message, during which he also recalled “forgotten” conflicts such as those in Syria and of Yemen.

“In this time of pandemic (…) our capacity for social relationships is put to the test, the tendency towards closure is reinforced, to do everything alone, to stop striving to find others and do things together,” stated the pontiff during the message ‘Urbi et Orbi’ (to the city and to the world) in St. Peter’s Square of the Vatican, making an appeal for “dialogue” before the faithful gathered in the rain.

As is traditional, the pope recalled areas of the planet affected by conflicts such as Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Myanmar, Ethiopia, Sudan and the Sahara region, while addressing the economic and social consequences of the health crisis that affects the Christmas for the second year in a row.

“All over the world we still observe many conflicts, crises and contradictions. It seems that they never end and almost go unnoticed because we have become so used that we run the risk of not hearing the cries of pain and despair of many of our brothers and sisters”, lamented the pope.

Francisco, 85, highlighted the “huge tragedies” that are “forgotten” in Syria and Yemen, countries involved in conflicts that “caused many victims and an incalculable number of refugees”.

“We hear the cry of children in Yemen, where a huge tragedy, forgotten by all, has been happening in silence for several years, causing death every day,” he said.

He also urged that “the spread in Ukraine of the metastasis of a gangrenous conflict”, a consequence of tensions between Kiev and Moscow, which raise fears of a military escalation, should not be allowed.