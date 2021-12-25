Pope Francis celebrates Mass of the Rooster and invites the faithful to ‘love smallness’ | World

Pope Francis invited the faithful to “love smallness” in a new appeal for humility during the traditional Mass of the Rooster in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome this Friday (24).

About 2,000 people, according to the Vatican press office, attended the celebration, wearing masks and seated far apart.

Among those present at the ceremony, held in several languages, were ambassadors and representatives of other Christian denominations, in addition to more than 200 priests, bishops and cardinals.

The faithful who had no tickets were able to follow the mass outside, in St. Peter’s Square, through screens.

1 of 1 Pope Francis celebrates Rooster Mass at the Vatican — Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters Pope Francis celebrates the Rooster Mass at the Vatican — Photo: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

‘Rediscover the little things in life’

In his homily, the 85-year-old Argentine pontiff invited the faithful to “love smallness” as a “way to true greatness” and to “rediscover the little things in life”.

Calling the Church to be “lovable, poor and fraternal”, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, defender of the vulnerable, warned against “indifference” to poverty.

“When Jesus was born, he was surrounded precisely by the little ones, the poor, (…) close to the forgotten on the outskirts. He comes from where human dignity is put to the test”, he highlighted.

“Let’s go back to our origins: to the foundations of faith, to our first love, to adoration and to charity”, insisted the religious.

This is the second consecutive Christmas Mass in Covid times.

In 2020, only 200 people, mostly employees of the small Vatican State, were able to attend Mass due to health restrictions.