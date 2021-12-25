Pope: hope is stronger than difficulties, because a Child was born for us

In the face of so many crises, forgotten tragedies and sufferings around the world, in his Christmas Message, Francis says that “hope is stronger, because «a child was born for us»”. May we learn from his example to listen to one another and to dialogue, and to walk with Christ on the paths of peace!

“The Word became flesh to dialogue with us. God doesn’t want to build a monologue, but a dialogue. For God himself, Father and Son and Holy Spirit, is dialogue, eternal and infinite communion of love and life.”

Dialogue is the word from which the Pontiff develops his Christmas Message addressed to the city and to the world, delivered from the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica on a rainy December 25, which did not prevent the presence of thousands of pilgrims and tourists from various parts of the world in St. Peter’s Square, in compliance with the new, more restrictive measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Dialogue, the only solution to conflicts

“When he came into the world, in the person of the Incarnate Word, God showed us the way of encounter and dialogue” and “what would the world be like without the patient dialogue of so many generous people who kept families and communities together?” asks the Papa, noting that the pandemic has made this very clear by affecting social relations, increasing “the tendency to close down, to fend for yourself, to renounce going out, meeting, doing things together.” And at the international level, the complexity of the crisis can “induce us to choose shortcuts”, but only dialogue leads “to the solution of conflicts and to shared and lasting benefits”.

the forgotten tragedies

And as he turned his gaze to the international scene, Francisco noted that, concurrently with the “announcement of the birth of the Savior, source of true peace, “we still see so many conflicts, crises and contradictions. They seem to have no end, and we hardly notice them anymore”.

“We have become so used to it that there are immense tragedies that are no longer mentioned; we run the risk of not hearing the cry of pain and despair of so many of our brothers and sisters.”

Middle East and Afghanistan

And among the tragedies forgotten by all, the suffering of the populations of Syria, Iraq, Yemen, particularly children. But also the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, “with increasingly serious social and political consequences”.











Bethlehem, “the place where Jesus saw the light”, is experiencing difficult times “because of the economic difficulties caused by the pandemic that prevents pilgrims from reaching the Holy Land, with negative consequences for the lives of the population”. Unprecedented crisis that also affects Lebanon. But in the heart of the night, a sign of hope emerged. And on this feast day we ask the Child Jesus, “the strength of open ourselves to dialogue”, imploring Him “that arouses, in the hearts of all, longings for reconciliation and brotherhood.

“Child Jesus, give peace and harmony to the Middle East and the whole world. Support those who are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to populations forced to flee their homeland; comfort the Afghan people who, for more than forty years, have been subjected to harsh testing by conflicts that have driven many to leave the country.”

Myanmar and Ukraine

To the King of Peoples, the Pope asks him to help the political authorities to pacify “societies shaken by tensions and contrasts”, in particular Myanmar, “where intolerance and violence often befall the Christian community and places of worship , and disturb the peaceful face of that population.” But also “light and support” for those who believe in and work towards meeting and dialogue in Ukraine and not allowing “metastases of a gangrenous conflict” to spread throughout the country.

Africa

The Holy Father then turns his gaze to African countries afflicted by conflicts, divisions, unemployment, economic inequalities, asking the Prince of Peace for Ethiopia to discover the path of peace and reconciliation and to hear the cry “of the region’s populations Sahel, who suffer the violence of international terrorism”, as well as victims of internal conflicts in Sudan and South Sudan.

America

For the populations of the American continent, Francis asks that “the values ​​of solidarity, reconciliation and peaceful coexistence prevail, through dialogue, mutual respect and recognition of the rights and cultural values ​​of all human beings.”

Victims of violence, abuse, abandonment

The Pope also asks the Son of God for comfort for women victims of violence, hope for children and teenagers victims of bullying and abuse, consolation and affection for the elderly, especially the most abandoned, and serenity and unity for families, “primary place of education and basis of the social fabric.”

In health, generosity of hearts

For the sick, the Pope asks for health, as well as inspiration for people of good will to find “the most adequate solutions to overcome the health crisis and its consequences”:

“Make your hearts generous, so that the necessary treatments, especially vaccines, reach the populations most in need. Reward all those who show solicitude and dedication in caring for family members, the sick and the weakest.”

Don’t deny the humanity that unites us

But that’s not all: Francisco’s gaze also embraces civilians and military prisoners of war, migrants, displaced people and refugees, whose eyes “ask us not to turn our faces away, not to deny the humanity that unites us, to assume their stories and let us not forget their dramas.”

The environment we will leave for future generations

And so that future generations can live in an environment respectful of life, the Pope urges the political authorities to find effective agreements and thus to be more solicitous for our Common Home, “it too is sick because of the carelessness with which we often treat it”.

walk along the paths of peace