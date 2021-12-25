Pope: this Christmas, ask Jesus for the grace of littleness

Smallness was the word that Pope Francis chose to mark Christmas 2021. As we go after power, success, visibility and strength, Jesus comes into the world to indicate the opposite path, made of humility, tenderness and service. In his homily, the Pontiff also made a strong appeal for the workers.

Bianca Fraccalvieri – Vatican News

Asking Jesus for the grace of littleness: this was the invitation that Pope Francis addressed to the faithful around the world when he presided over the traditional Mass of the Rooster in the Vatican Basilica.

In his homily, the Pontiff highlighted the contrasts contained in the account of the birth of Christ: greatness and smallness, wealth and poverty, nobility and exclusion are aspects present in the Gospel of Luke.

Jesus is born to serve

The episode begins with Emperor Caesar Augustus in his greatness, who orders the census of the entire land. From there, it takes us to Bethlehem, where, of great magnitude, there is nothing: just a poor boy wrapped in swaddling clothes, surrounded by shepherds. There is God, in the smallness.

“Here’s the message: God does not ride into greatness, but descends into littleness. Smallness is the road he chose to reach us.”

Let’s take a look at the center of the crib, the Pope invited: let’s leave lights and decorations behind and let’s look at the Child to ask ourselves whether we are capable of welcoming him.

“It is the Christmas challenge: God reveals Himself, but men do not understand Him. He makes Himself small in the eyes of the world… and we continue to seek greatness according to the world, perhaps even in His name. God lowers Himself… and we want to climb onto the pedestal. The Most High indicates humility… and we intend to stand out. God goes looking for the shepherds, for the invisible… we look for visibility. Jesus is born to serve… and we spend the years chasing success. God does not seek strength or power; it asks for tenderness and inner smallness.”

the grace of smallness

Here’s what we should ask Jesus for at Christmas, Francis continued: the grace of smallness.

Smallness means believing that God wants to come to the little things in our life, wants to live in everyday realities, in the simple gestures we perform at home, in the family, at school, at work.

Smallness also means accepting our weaknesses and mistakes and surrendering to Him, in the certainty that God loves us as we are, in our frailties.

Welcoming smallness also means embracing Jesus in today’s little ones. That is, to love Him in the last and serve Him in the poor. They are the ones most like Jesus. And it is in the poor that He wants to be honored.

No more deaths at work!

Jesus was born poor surrounded by the poor, that is, the shepherds, the “forgotten from the periphery”. They were there to work, because their life had no schedule, it depended on the herd.

“Tonight, God comes to fill the hard work with dignity. It reminds us how important it is to give dignity to man through work, but also to give dignity to man’s work, because man is master and not slave to work. On the day of Life, let us repeat: no more deaths at work! Let us strive for them to cease.”

In Jesus, everything is harmonized

But if in the crib there are the shepherds, there are also the Magi, “the learned and the rich”.

Everything is harmonized when, at the center, is Jesus, the Pope said, inviting us to return to Bethlehem to rediscover the essentiality of faith.

“Let us look at the Magi who come on pilgrimage and, as a Synod Church, on the way, we go to Bethlehem, where God is in man and man in God; where the Lord takes the first place and is adored; where the last occupy the closest place to Him; where Pastors and Mages are together in a brotherhood stronger than any distinction. May God grant us to be an adoring Church, poor and fraternal. This is the essential.”

Let’s get on the way and let’s go back to Bethlehem, because life is a pilgrimage, concluded Francisco. That night, a soft light came on, reminding us of our smallness. It is the light of Jesus that no one will ever extinguish.