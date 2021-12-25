Porto knocked out Benfica for the Portuguese Cup and the 3-0 on the scoreboard was cheap

Benfica’s moment in national competitions is not good. The reds appear four points behind Porto and Sporting in the race for the leadership of the Portuguese Championship. This Thursday, the team had an indigestible visit to Estádio do Dragão and said goodbye to the Portuguese Cup in the round of 16. Porto took no notice of the rivals, with a resounding victory built from the first minutes, which could have been bigger. The score of 3-0 does not fully measure the superiority of the white and blues, who are much more aggressive throughout the night. The defeat increases the demands on Jorge Jesus a little more, at a time when negotiations with Flamengo heat up. Red and black leaders were present in the tribunes, alongside Rui Costa, the current president of Benfica.

Porto’s devastating start soon led Benfica to the knockout. The first goal came in the first minute of the game at Estádio do Dragão. After a long wing, Mehdi Taremi took advantage of a general failure in the defense to come free. The reds even stopped the kick, but the ball remained clean for Evanílson to score. And the blow would not stop. Helton Leite made his first defense in an attempt by Otávio, but failed right after the corner kick taken by the white and blues. The goalkeeper badly punched the ball and, with the goal open, Vitinha squandered category. The kid hit for coverage and zoomed in after seven minutes.

Benfica was groggy on the field and wasn’t there. Only the passing of minutes allowed Jorge Jesus’ team to stabilize, but without producing much. When Darwin Núñez cashed at 17, the goal was disallowed by centimeters offside. Anyway, the reds were lethargic and didn’t take advantage of the ball. Porto gave a lesson in verticality, even though they were somewhat negligent when it came to a rout. Luis Díaz would have a good shot, but Taremi didn’t make the most of it.

Porto, even so, would score the third before Benfica gave a sign of reaction. It was another quick advance, at 30, in which Mateus Uribe launched Luis Díaz very well. The winger dribbled the marking and rolled for Evanílson to finish in the gaping goal. Evanílson could still complete his triplet in the sequence, again with a dose of precision in the submission, and Luis Díaz faltered in a move in which Helton Leite was out of goal. On the other hand, Agustín Marchesín didn’t have much work. Without the Benfica fans offering so much, the only reason for relief was Evanilson’s expulsion with the second yellow card, in a decision somewhat exaggerated.

Benfica returned to the second half with Roman Yaremchuk and Everton Cebolinha to reinforce the attack. The Ukrainian would soon test Marchesín with a header, but Porto arrived and Otávio would again give Helton Leite a scare, in a move that would end up paralyzed. Even though the improvement of the Benfica fans was visible, the easiness of the Porto fans was even more impressive. At 11, Taremi missed an unbelievable chance. After the counterattack pulled by Zaidu, the Iranian received the ball with the open goal in front of him, but stamped the crossbar. And as if the misfortune of the incarnated were not enough, Darwin Núñez was injured, giving way to Haris Seferovic.

The game sequence would be dragged. Benfica would arrive every now and then to try to cash in, without precision, as in a Yaremchuk header from above. On the other hand, the reds didn’t score with so much effort in defense and Porto didn’t even need much in their arrivals. The game was more busy, with players getting mixed up on the field. What prevailed was the party for the FC Porto fans, with the right to shouts of olé. Nicolás Otamendi hit the net at 39, but again the Benfica goal would be ruled out for offside. In stoppage time, Otamendi himself would be sent off with the second yellow card, when he hit Luis Díaz’s shoulder in the face. It would also give Porto time for a goal to be disallowed for offside. The miracle was impossible and Sérgio Conceição’s team unquestionably ratified its classification.

Porto will be one of the five representatives of the first division in the quarter finals of the Portuguese Cup. Another favorite is Sporting, who took advantage of a lean 2-1 defeat of second-native Casa Pia to advance. Tondela, Portimonense and Vizela are the other classifieds from the elite, with emphasis on the latter, which dispatched Braga. Rio Ave and Mafra will be the survivors of the second division, while Leça makes history as a figure in the fourth division. The duels for the next phase will be drawn.